Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook volleyball player Emily Orndorff

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle hitter.
Parents: Tom and Ann Orndorff
Hometown: Stephenson
What do you love about volleyball?: Every point proposes a new opportunity. Even if you make a mistake, you always have a chance to make up for it the next point.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: At the end of the season last year, when we won our last game and we went undefeated for the whole season. It was really special. We were so close [to losing] so many times, but we always pulled out a win.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: One time, we were at Culpeper, and I thought the point was over because I heard the whistle blow. I caught the ball by accident, but at the end everybody laughed about it.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Last year when we were at James Wood, we were 27-28, and I had to go up to serve. I knew if I missed the game would be over, and they would win. Luckily, I got the serve over, and we ended up winning 33-31. We kept pushing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Justin Bieber; because I love his style and his music. Vincent van Gogh; he created beautiful paintings, and influenced so many other artists. I love art. And my brother Zachary, who passed away before I was born. I would like to get to meet him.
Biggest athletic influence: Haleigh Washington of the U.S. Olympic women’s volleyball national team. She plays the exact same position as I do, and she’s by far the best blocker I’ve ever seen.
Favorite teacher: My 10th-grade driver’s ed teacher, Mrs. [Mandee] Madden. She was always so funny and brutally honest. And I love seeing her when she line judges for our games.
Favorite athlete: [Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver] Chase Claypool
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Up”
Favorite TV show: “Dance Moms”
Favorite song: “Stay” by Justin Bieber
Favorite food: Crab legs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college and study education and be an elementary school teacher. I love being able to see the children progress as they learn and then apply their skills that they’ve learned.
