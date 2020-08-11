Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook volleyball player Jessica Cleveland

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Libero
Parents: Marchele and Paul Cleveland
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball: I like the idea of team atmosphere. You're not just relying on yourself for a win. It's a collective game. Everyone has their own part. So you have to play as a group.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: My freshman year we were down [14-9] against James Wood [in the fifth set of the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals at Millbrook]. I had a service run where I brought us to [a 15-14 lead], and we ended up winning the game [19-17].
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: There was a ball that I knew was going out-of-bounds and I heard someone yell 'in!' And then my coach also yelled out. I tried to go for the ball but I missed it and it hit me in the face. That happened my sophomore year for Millbrook. In the next team huddle we all just started laughing because it was funny. We ended up winning the game, which was good.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: I think the time spent trying to do school and travel [volleyball] and high school [volleyball], since I'm in pretty hard classes like AP classes, I think when seasons overlap is the hardest. Training, practicing, and still trying to get everything done for school.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Theodore Roosevelt; I know he did a lot to establish national parks when he was president. I'm very outdoorsy, so I agree with his policy on that. Jennifer Aniston; I love the show "Friends" and I love her character [Rachel] on it. And my Great Uncle Eddie; he just passed away and I'd like to ask him questions about his life because I know he loved it.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my sister Emily. (Emily is a rising senior volleyball player at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.) She's constantly putting in work and constantly going into the gym every single morning. Her want to get better just shows me how much I want to be like her and how much I want to get better too, and be competitive like she is and have a great career like her.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristin] Gilbert. She was my 10th-grade honors English teacher. She's very personable with every kid in the classroom. She made everyone feel special. You could always have a conversation with her, if it was about school or practice or anything. She was always there to support you.
Favorite athlete: [Former Stanford libero] Morgan Hentz
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “Miracle"
Favorite TV show: “Friends"
Favorite song: "Amazed" by Lonestar
Favorite food: Crab legs with scallops
Worst thing you’ve eaten: My Grandma's pinto beans
Plans after high school: I want to go to a university and I plan on playing college volleyball. I possibly want to go into the medical field or do physical therapy or optometry. I really like helping people, so physical therapy would be one route I could help someone. And I'm really into sports, so I think helping athletes who come in with injuries and rehabilitating them back into the sport would be nice. With optometry, I'm really in love with science, and I think how the eye works is really cool.
