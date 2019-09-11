Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook volleyball player Jordan Weir

Millbrook School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle hitter
Parents: Mark and Diana Weir
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball: That I get to play with my friends, and how exciting and competitive the games can get.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Winning regionals against Loudoun County [in 2017]. It was such an exciting game and moment to beat the team that hadn't lost a regional championship in a long time. We fought really hard. We beat them in five sets, so it was really tiring but everyone pulled through and played a good game.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: Probably when we played Sherando last year, and the ball was served to me and I had to set it up to my setter, and the ball went right through my hands. My teammates still talk about it now.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: When we played James Wood at their place two years ago. We had to come back from being down the first two sets. It was really crazy. We had to push through to the end, but it was definitely worth it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: James Corden. Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon. I watch all of their talk shows and they're all really funny. I know all of them in the same room together would just be a lot of fun.
Guilty pleasure: I binge watch a lot of "The Office." I usually watch it every day.
Favorite teacher: My math teacher, Mr. [Benjamin] Ratliff. I had him for two years. He made math easier and more fun for me.
Favorite athlete: U.S.A. men's volleyball player Matt Anderson
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia"
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
Favorite food: Pizza
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year college and major in interior design. I just love being able to be creative and really use my imagination to turn a simple room into something that people can enjoy and use in their everyday life.
