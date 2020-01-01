Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook wrestler Cody Glover

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Position: 132 pounds
Parents: Charlene and John Glover
Hometown: Ridgecrest, Calif., moved to Winchester about four years ago
What do you love about wrestling: I just love the sport, the brotherhood it brings with the whole team, just the bond itself and how hard everyone pushes.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: I watched [former Pioneer] Brandon Bye beat one of the kids that he got beat by several times and he beat him for the Conference [21 West] championship [in 2017].
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: Probably being the fastest pinned in one of the tournaments we were at during my freshman year. It was the Ring the Bell tournament.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Staying hydrated. I’m always trying to stay hydrated and that’s the most difficult part.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa [John], speaking to him about all of the times he served in the Navy and probably my other grandpa [John], he was a veteran as well. I’d just talk about the times they had, the difficult times they’ve been through and what it was like and everything; Jordan Burroughs or any other big wrestler, I would just love to see what they struggled in, what was tough in their head and what was rough going through their life in wrestling.
Guilty pleasure: My guilty pleasure is going out to eat with all of the guys after a tournament and then having to lose all of that weight the next week. We kind of hop around and go anywhere.
Favorite teacher: Man, I’ve had a lot of great teachers. Probably, [English teacher] Miss [Carrie] Greynolds, just the way she puts the work into real life. She has made us see what the real world is actually like.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Favorite movie: “Christmas Chronicles”
Favorite TV show: “Drake and Josh”
Favorite food: Barbecued wings. Probably at B-Dubs or some place like that.
Plans after high school: I’m enlisting in the U.S. Army. It’s been passed down from my grandpas. They’ve all been enlisted in the Navy, but I’ve just always looked into it about going into the Army. I just like the way you have to push yourself through everything. It just motivates me to no end to be a veteran.
