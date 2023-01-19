Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook wrestler Ezra Doyle-Naegeli

Millbrook High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 215 pounds
Parent: Sunshine Doyle
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about wrestling?: I love how it makes me feel for other sports. It gets me well-conditioned for football.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Last year, beating a senior on a Senior Night as a freshman. I didn’t really think about how hard it was going to be during the match, but it was so hard. But it was worth it to see all my teammates freak out at the end. The gym was kind of quiet afterward, because it was their only senior.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: Last year I wore these pretty ugly shoes. They were so colorful, like neon pink, yellow, and a turquoise blue. They kind of stood out a lot.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: I think our Thanksgiving practices are pretty tough. We would go on the trails, and me and some of my teammates would have to carry logs running around the trails. After that, we would do buddy carries, where we would put people on our backs and run up hills. Since it’s the morning of Thanksgiving, all we want to do is go home and eat.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jim Carrey; just because he’s my favorite actor and he’s always made me laugh. My dad; he died late last year during football season. I wasn’t really close with him, but I still miss him. And my grandpa. I called him ‘Peepaw’; he died during COVID. It would just be cool to be with [my grandfather and father] again, because they can’t see me wrestling and playing football now.
Biggest athletic influence: My older brother Elijah (a 2016 Millbrook graduate and wrestler). He’s a coach now (as a first-year assistant with the Pioneers wrestling team), and he’s always pushing me to be better every time. He’s teaching me new moves. We sometimes don’t work together well, but in the end we always come back together. We might have low lows, but we also have high highs.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristen] Gilbert. She’s an English teacher at Millbrook. I had her last year. Along with teaching us stuff, she also comforts us as people. It’s just not just the learning. She cares about how we do in things like sports and how we are at home. You can tell she just cares for us.
Favorite athlete: [Los Angeles Lakers guard] Russell Westbrook
Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Big Fish”
Favorite TV show: “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
Favorite song: “Father Time” by Kendrick Lamar
Favorite food: Mozzarella sticks
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pickles
Plans after high school: I’ve thought of doing something with engineering and going further with football. I’m interested in prosthetic engineering. I’ve always liked medical sciences, and I just figured I’d put engineering and medical together and make prosthetics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.