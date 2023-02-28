Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian basketball player Cole Gheen

Mountain View Christian Academy 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Post
Parents: James and Vicki Gheen
Hometown: Maurertown
What do you love about basketball?: The team effort that gets put into it, and being able to help my team move forward.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Games where it’s been a tie game in the last five seconds, and something happens where we end up winning the game.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Overcoming when the other team has an advantage with their height and size. I’m 6-foot-4, but not everybody on my team is 6-4.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would have dinner with these people separately. Ozzy Osbourne; I love his music. His music is definitely fuel. Hank Williams Jr; he’s just somebody I’ve listened to since I was younger. My dad listened to him, so it has family meaning. And George Strait; for the same reasons as Hank Williams Jr.
Biggest athletic influence: My [MVCA] coach, Jamin Gibson. He’s just a very positive person. He’ll take any chance to be there for you, no matter what. He’s dependable.
Favorite teacher: Brock Eckert. He teaches our bible class [at MVCA]. He’s not only a teacher, but also a friend.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite song: “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne
Favorite food: Chinese food, all the way. I like honey chicken.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I want to keep working and making money toward the rest of my life to where I can live a happy and peaceful life. Right now, I’m working for my family’s construction business. Down the road, I plan on working at an automotive shop, working on vehicles as a mechanic. Something coming into my garage, all messed up, and then it goes out of my garage like nothing ever happened appeals to me.
