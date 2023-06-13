Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian soccer player Jocelyn Mengel

Mountain View Christian Academy 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Soccer. Position: Striker and midfielder
Parents: Rachael and Tom Mengel
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about soccer?: I enjoy the memories that I make with my friends.
Most memorable moment in soccer: With my travel team Blue Ridge United, we won our last game in the fall. We just finally connected and were just playing really good.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: One time I got tripped and just completely fell on my face. That was two or three years ago. We just laughed.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Either with travel soccer or school soccer, being frustrated when we’re losing and I just want us to win, and not knowing what I can do to make that happen.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, my dad and my boyfriend Gaven. I eat dinner with them most nights, and they’re the best people to eat dinner with. I love them all very much.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s always encouraged me to play my best and helps me be a better player.
Favorite teacher: [Mountain View Christian’s] Ms. [Joy] Presley. She teaches history, and I’ve had her since seventh grade. She helps me learn and be a better person. If I’m struggling, she’s always there.
Favorite athlete: [Portuguese soccer player] Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite team: Argentina men’s national soccer team
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite song: “Priceless” by for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Olives
Plans after high school: I want to pursue my career in soccer and either get a business degree or a medical degree. For medical, I’d like to be a physical therapist, athletic trainer, or nurse. A medical degree could give me a really life-changing career to have. I think I could use a business degree for whatever I do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.