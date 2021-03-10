Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah baseball player Grant Thompson

Shenandoah University 22-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Outfielder
Parents: Todd and Colleen Thompson
Hometown: Springfield (Annadale High School). Major: Business administration
What do you love about baseball: The grind of it. Every day at the yard is a new day. You should never give a day off on your swing. Just the grind and having to put in the work every single day, and the good moments that can come out of that.
Most memorable moment in baseball: My junior year of college [in 2019], when the team went to Kean University for the NCAA regional tournament. We ended up dropping the first game, then came back and won four in a row to win the regional. [We won that regional] because of the leadership and the resilience of the whole team. We got off to a slow start during the season, had our backs against the wall in the ODAC Tournament, and it was the same thing in the regional tournament. We were just a really resilient bunch.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: The fall of my freshman year, the Red-White-Blue-Gray World Series, the cool thing that we do in the program that culminates our fall season. I was playing shortstop, and I made a school-record six errors in an intrasquad game. That’s the story of how I became an outfielder. Coach [Kevin] Anderson to this day loves to give me crap about the six-error game at short.
Most difficult moment in baseball: My junior year in college. I came off a really successful sophomore season, and I got off to a really slow start. I kind of had a struggle with the mental game of baseball and the failures that come with that. But I think with the help of Coach Anderson and [assistant] Coach [Bruce] Cameron, as well as just hard work and never giving up, I was able to overcome that lull and get through it. (Thompson ended the year with a .290 batting average and 35 RBIs in 48 games.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports; I love the media empire, the lifestyle empire he’s created with that. He’s a great personality, one of my favorite Internet personalities. I think having dinner with him would be a really fun time. Albert Pujols; he plays for the Angels right now, and he was my favorite baseball player growing up. I always used to watch him. He’s a big reason I got into baseball. He’s also just a great person in general. I think talking baseball and talking life with Albert Pujols would be great. Muhammad Ali; I’m a big fan of his. I like the confidence that he brought to the sport of boxing. He had amazing speeches that I love to watch. I think it would to be interesting to listen to all the knowledge he not only brings to boxing, but also to life in general.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s the reason I got into baseball and the reason I got into sports as a whole. He’s been my coach from Day 1. Every time I’m going through some trouble or I’m trying to fix my swing, he’s the guy I go to, he’s the guy that comes and pitches to me. My dad is my biggest fan, my biggest coach and my biggest influence, for sure.
Favorite teacher or professor: Dr. Fritz Polite. He’s part of the business school at Shenandoah University, specializing in sports management. I had him for one semester [last year] and loved his class. More than that, he’s just someone you can go and talk to. He’s a professor who’s in your corner 100 percent of the time and will go above and beyond to help you out in life.
Favorite athlete: [The Washington Nationals’] Juan Soto
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “The Town”
Favorite TV show: “Seinfeld”
Favorite song: “Tyler Herro” by Jack Harlow
Favorite food: Pesto pasta with chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives
Plans after Shenandoah: I’m in graduate school right now. I’m going to go into the business world in some capacity. I like business because I think it can bring people together to accomplish a common goal. That’s something that’s grown on me.
