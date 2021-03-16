Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah men's lacrosse player Jason Morgan

Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Lacrosse. Position: Defense
Parents: Denise and Glenn Morgan
Hometown: Marlton, N.J. (Cherokee High School). Major: Biology and chemistry
What do you love about lacrosse: I think just the team atmosphere. When I was young, it just drew me in. Everybody loved the sport so much. It’s kind of a niche thing, so it was kind of easy to get sucked into it.
Most memorable moment in lacrosse: We beat Bridgewater in overtime my freshman year. It was probably the biggest crowd we’ve had at a game. Just going into overtime against your rival, it will always be such a big game. When we won, it was just great for everybody.
Most embarrassing moment in lacrosse: Own goals, where somebody may shoot and you tip the ball into your own net. It’s embarrassing when it kind of goes down to you as the one who actually scored the goal.
Most difficult moment in lacrosse: Last season, getting shut down early [because of COVID-19], it was just a real big blow. Especially because I was so close with the seniors last year. It was hard to see them get their season taken away.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Astrophysicist] Neil deGrasse Tyson; [actor] Matthew McConaughey; and President Obama. They’re three of the most interesting people. I’d love to hear stories and have conversations with them. They’re also really intelligent, too. I think it would be good to get some insight from them.
Biggest athletic influence: My high school football coach [P.J. Mehigan]. He talked a lot about the mentality you bring to sports and life. He related a lot of things back to real life and talked about a lot of characteristics that are good for real life, and not just sports. I always appreciated him for that.
Favorite teacher or professor: [Shenandoahj University’s] Dr. Danny LeBert. I do biology research with him, so I’ve worked with him pretty closely and have been able to spend a lot of time with him. He’s a great teacher and he’s taught me a lot that will help me with what I want to do.
Favorite athlete: [Tampa Bay tight end] Rob Gronkowski
Favorite sports team: New York Jets
Favorite movie: “Goodfellas”
Favorite TV show: “Game of Thrones”
Favorite song: “Fire on the Mountain” by Grateful Dead
Favorite food: Chicken parmigiana
Worst thing you’ve drank: Spoiled milk. I was sick for a day or two after having that.
Plans after college: I’m going to go to medical school. I’m applying right now. I’ve always had a love of science, and I wanted to apply that to working with people and helping people. I thought [the medical field] was the perfect blend of it.
