Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah men's soccer player Braden Gallant

Shenandoah University 19-year-old sophomore
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Bill and Kolby Gallant
Hometown: Nokesville (Patriot High School). Major: Sports management
What do you love about soccer: It’s always been a place where I felt comfortable, no matter what was going on in my life. I could always go on a soccer field and have a good time and enjoy the sport. It’s always been a release and a relief for me.
Most memorable moment in soccer: The game-winning goal I had against [Eastern Mennonite as a freshman]. We were up 4-2, and then we ended up losing the lead in the last couple of minutes and we went into overtime. I got played a through ball by Willy [Majano] and I scored the game-winning breakaway goal. (Gallant finished with two goals and one assist in the contest.) It was crazy. All my teammates were rushing on the field around me and picking me up and hugging me. It was just great.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Overcoming my shoulder injury. My senior year, about midway through the season, I tore the labrum in my shoulder. I had limited mobility, but I still continued to play. I even played my freshman year [at SU] with it. Then in December [of 2019] I got surgery on it, so I was in a sling for about six, seven months. I started doing rehab. With COVID, it was hard to try and stay motivated and get back to the sport that I love.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Larry Bird; I grew up a Celtics fan with my grandpa. We used to watch Celtics’ games all the time. He’s an icon for any Celtics fan. It’d be cool to pick his brain. Tiger Woods; I’d like to be able to hear some of the stories that he has. I feel like he changed sports in a way because of how dominant he was for so many years. I’d like to talk to him about how he was able to fall off the way he did and come back and still win another major. And Michael Jordan; because he’s Michael Jordan. He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I just finished watching the documentary about him (“The Last Dance”). Just hearing some of the stories about how competitive he was and what drove him — even the littlest thing drove him — I’d love to hear about all that and get to know him.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He was a really good soccer player coming out of high school, and he wouldn’t have been able to go to college without it. He played at Southern New Hampshire University on a scholarship. He really drove me to work and he helped me through the recruiting process. He brought me to most of my overnight visits. He told me to make sure I pick everybody’s brain and told me to make sure it’s the right fit for you, because you don’t want to regret the decision that you’ve made. Every visit I went on I went to a class and talked to a professor to make sure it was the right fit for me.
Favorite teacher or professor: [SU assistant vice president] Dr. Fritz Polite. He’s the head of the Sports Business Association, and they do all these trips. They go to the Super Bowl, they go to the Final Four. It gives you valuable work experience. He’s also one of those people I can rely on no matter what. He took eight or nine of us to go to Macy’s and get a suit so that for one of the career programs we’d have a suit to wear. He’s just a really good overall guy and someone I hope to have a relationship and connection with through all four years of college.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite sports team: New England Patriots
Favorite movie: “Rudy”
Favorite TV show: “The Blacklist”
Favorite song: “Burn it Down” by Linkin Park
Favorite food: Lobster
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I was in culinary arts class in high school, and for a first assignment this girl made cookies. She forgot to put sugar and baking soda in it. It was just a flat, crunchy bit of butter. It was awful.
Plans after college: Probably end up going to grad school so I can continue my education and get a master’s. I want to work with a sports team, hopefully with [Major League Soccer], because I feel MLS is growing really rapidly and there will be a lot of positions in that. The sports management field is really competitive, so I can’t really have a set plan on what I want. For the most part, I need to do what’s available.
