Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah softball player Nikki Stone

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Positions: First base/third base
Parents: Deidre and Keith Stone
Hometown: Mount Wolf, Pa. (Northeastern High School). Major: Exercise science/pre-athletic training
What do you love about softball: I think the biggest thing I really like about playing softball is kind of just being to have an outlet to get my mind off of school or anything else that’s happening in the world. And also I like being able to build really strong friendships and bonds with my teammates and coaches.
Most memorable moment in softball: My freshman year of college [in 2019], we weren’t predicted to go to the ODAC Tournament that year. We ended up making the cut to go (the top eight in the 11-team regular-season standings qualified). We really kind of came together and built a really strong foundation, and made a lot better connections with all of our teammates.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: Last year, one of our first games, I went to field a bunt at first base. I tripped over my shoelace and fell on the ground, and threw the ball to first. The girl was safe. I definitely think that was the most embarrassing moment, because our game was live streamed. All my teammates just kind of laughed at me. I trip over my feet all the time.
Most difficult moment in softball: My freshman year, I had to overcome a lot of adversity and kind of push my way to get to the position and the way that I am now. I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself and become a better person and player because of the adversity I faced. Adapting to college softball as a freshman, I thought it was going to be a lot easier, and it definitely was not. I think adjusting to that change and getting up early for workouts [was tough].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Former pro softball and University of Oklahoma player] Lauren Chamberlain. She is probably one of the best first baseman who’s ever played softball. I really look up to her, not only as a player, but as a person as well. She’s very confident. She just really exudes what I want to be after my years at Shenandoah. I think hearing her stories throughout college and all the different things she went through would be a very interesting talk. Abraham Lincoln; I feel like he grew up in a very interesting time. Just hearing what the past used to be like in that time frame I think would be very interesting to me. I’m a big history buff. And my great-grandfather George; he fought in World War II and was one of the first people to storm the beaches at Normandy. Being able to hear that one-on-one account of what it was like to fight for our country, I could spend hours just listening to him talk. He’s also someone who had a big influence on me when I was younger, so I’d love to be able to talk to him more.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He played college baseball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He really just kind of taught me the love of the game and really pushed me to the best that I can be. I owe a lot to him getting me where I am today. He played first base there, so he taught me pretty much everything I know to this day.
Favorite teacher or professor: I have a few. I definitely think Dr. [Andrea] Smith and Dr. PG (Bryan Pearce-Gonzales) from the Spanish department at Shenandoah did a really good job of putting their students first. They made sure that we were not only learning the basis of Spanish, but also learning about more in-depth things in class. And Dr. [Robert] Hilliard; he really kind of gave me more in-depth knowledge about sports psychology, and really understanding what goes through a student-athlete’s mind during the season and during the offseason.
Favorite athlete: Lauren Chamberlain
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Favorite movie: “Now You See Me”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Blue Collar Boys” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Any types of fruits and vegetables
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Deviled eggs
Plans after college: I’m going to go to grad school for athletic training, and I want to be able to work in an orthopedic office alongside orthopedic surgeons. I’ve had a lot of injuries throughout my softball career, and after I have to stop playing, I really would like to be in that field and continue to be surrounded by sports.
