Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Sue and Paul Diaz
Hometown: Haymarket (Battlefield High School). Major: Sports management
What do you love about tennis: The competitiveness. I love the feeling of being one-on-one against your opponent, trying to figure out all the problems on your own. If you win, it's the most satisfying feeling, if you lose, you learn a lot. It's a win-win, either way.
Most memorable moment in tennis: My sophomore year, me and my partner [Matt Hwang] won at No. 1 doubles against the No. 2 [ODAC] seed at the time, Guilford College. (SU won 9-8, 7-5 in the tiebreak.) We got [second team] all-ODAC honors because of that. We were very aggressive. We really didn't miss. We kept motivating each other. We had to keep our mental strength up there, and that's how we got through it.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I ran into a couple benches in my life, and I actually broke one a couple of years ago in my first year here. I was just running too fast, couldn't stop myself, tripped over my feet and fell into a bench and broke it. I had to end up paying for it. My teammates constantly make fun of me for it.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Last year I had some injuries that were just nagging. I was never able to play to the best of my ability. Most times I felt like I let my team down. A couple matches that were winnable, I was just unable to finish.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Roger Federer; he's the maestro, the literal legend of tennis. He's always been someone I've looked up to. Doug Pederson, the Philadelphia Eagles coach; he has a good mindset, so I would love to talk to him about how he's able to keep such a positive mind when there are things going wrong for him. And Gordon Ramsey; he's just a funny dude. I watch a lot of [his cooking show] "Kitchen Nightmares." I think it would be really cool to meet him in person.
Guilty pleasure: I always get that craving of ice cream late at night when I'm doing homework. It's just unbearable sometimes, so I have to feed it. I really like Ben & Jerry's Rocky Road.
Favorite teacher or professor: Christi Nelson. She's the athletic trainer at [Battlefield]. She and I got along very well. She was always an amazing person and easy to talk to.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer
Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: "Hacksaw Ridge"
Favorite TV show: "Live PD"
Favorite food: Pizza
Plans after college: I'm looking to get my master's in business administration. If that doesn't work out, then get a job in the sports industry. Ultimately, I would want to own my own tennis academy.
