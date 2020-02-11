Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah tennis player Jahveesha Combs

Shenandoah University 19-year-old freshman
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Ronald and Michelle Combs
Hometown: Chesapeake (Norfolk Christian). Major: Biology
What do you love about tennis: I love a lot of things. I feel like a lot of people say the competition, but I love the competition. I love traveling also because I traveled a lot for tournaments. And meeting new players was really nice as well.
Most memorable moment in tennis: There was a tournament that I played in that was a [Level 4] and it was a way competitive tournament. I was able to win and it was like really close each match and I was able to pull through.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I would say also there was a tournament going in where everyone expected me to win. I was over-hyped you might say. I lost pretty early in the tournament, so it was kind of embarrassing because everyone expected me to do really well.
Most difficult moment in tennis: There was a point during my freshman year [of high school] during a match. I was winning in the match and a mom came over and she had said some racist comments. That was tough in a way to hear that people are still doing that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Serena Williams, not only because in my personal opinion she’s the best tennis player and athlete, but to meet her and learn about her experience and everything she got through. Drake, he’s my favorite artist. I would definitely want to have him there; [Actor] Michael B. Jordan, I’ve just always liked him and I always thought he was cute.
Guilty pleasure: Honestly, it’s kind of weird, but raw cookie dough.
Favorite teacher or professor: I don’t know. I kind of love all of my teachers. It’s hard. I have so many that have helped me. It’s a lot.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite team: I don’t have one, but my parents like the [Dallas] Cowboys so I kind of hop onto that one.
Favorite movie: I like a lot of movies. I don’t have a particular one. I like everything.
Favorite TV show: Either “Grey’s Anatomy” or “NCIS”
Favorite song: Anything by Drake
Favorite food: Crepes, I like bananas and nutella.
Plans after college: I plan to go to medical school after college. I want to be a doctor. I’m not sure what kind of doctor. Hopefully I’ll figure that out in the next couple of years. Honestly, most of my family is in the health field. My mom is a pharmacist. My oldest sister will be a doctor in May. My second oldest sister, she’s a senior and is going on [to medicine]. I’m kind of surrounded by people [in the medical field].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.