Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah track & field athlete Taylor White

Shenandoah University 22-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 200 and 400 meters, 4x400 relay
Parents: Jennifer and Jeffery White
Hometown: Roanoke (Cave Spring High School). Major: Media & Communications
What do you love about track: A track team is like being part of a big family, full of different types of people and personalities. We are all good at something very different, and everyone has their own way of displaying their talent. There are sprinters, throwers, jumpers and distance runners who are all part of one team. We cheer for each other sometimes not knowing much about that event, but that is what makes us family.
Most memorable moment in track: Breaking the school women’s 4x100 record last year (SU placed sixth in 50.60 seconds at the ODAC Outdoor Championships). We definitely weren't expecting to do it. We put the 4x1 together a week before ODAC. It was a mix between sprinters and distance runners.
Most embarrassing moment in track: When I was 8 years old, I was down in the blocks at the starting line. The gun sounded, I slipped and fell out of the blocks and slid across the track.
Most difficult moment in track: Getting into the blocks at the starting line because a lot goes through your head and your nerves start to build up.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, and Kobe Bryant. They all don't take no for an answer and they work hard every day. Harriet Tubman had to find a way to escape. Barack Obama made history. And Kobe Bryant is the best sports figure in the world. They all left an impact on everyone and have changed the world in some type of way. They're all driven and dedicated, and I like that.
Guilty pleasure: Watching movies and eating junk food. I like Oreo mint ice cream. I'll have that twice a week. I watch a lot of comedy and action movies on the weekends.
Who's your favorite teacher: [Shenandoah media & communications professor] Glenn Anderson because he goes out of his way to do whatever he can to make sure you are successful during and even after you graduate from college. Anything he does for a student comes from a genuine place. He truly cares about you.
Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose
Favorite sports team: Wake Forest University athletics
Favorite movie: "The Hate U Give"
Favorite TV show: "Martin"
Favorite song: “Higher” by Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, and DJ Khaled
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets
Plans after college: I will go to graduate school at Wake Forest University with the Documentary Film Master’s program. I will also be interning with the Wake Forest football program in the recruiting office. I like creating sports videos. When you come back to edit and create a story out of what you just filmed, I think that's the best part, because no one ever knows how the video is actually going to come out. I like creating a story out of the videos. At Shenandoah, I create 30-second hype videos. I'm going to do that for Wake Forest, but I'm going to learn how to create sports documentaries.
