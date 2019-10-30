Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Linebacker
Parents: Ann and Arthur Williams
Hometown: Manassas Park (Manassas Park High School). Major: Exercise science
What do you love about football: I just love the whole team aspect. As a linebacker I like hitting people, the contact. And I love working hard with my team.
Most memorable moment in football: My freshman year, the first time I actually got some playing time. I went in against Guilford [a 33-28 SU win], and the last three drives of the game when we closed it out I had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Most embarrassing moment in football: It was against Bridgewater my junior year. I was dropping back into pass coverage, and my foot just caught the turf and I fell on the 50-yard line. Not too many people saw it, so it wasn't that bad, but me falling in the middle of the field was pretty embarrassing to me. I was thinking about it the rest of the game.
Most difficult moment in football: Probably [preseason] camp my freshman year. It was just hot every day. Everyone was tired and sore, and I had never experienced anything like that yet. It was really hard to stick with it. The coaches say they want you to quit, and I know every freshman that year definitely thought about quitting. Sticking it out was probably the best decision I ever made.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandparents; I've never met them, and I'd just like to see what they're like and tell them how my life is going. Wiz Kahlifa; he's my favorite rapper and he's just a really good, positive, inspirational guy. And Tony Hawk; I used to skate when I was growing up. Me and my friends always wanted to be like him. We played his video games. He was just a big part of my childhood. I just wish I could sit down with him and have a conversation.
Favorite teacher or professor: Mr. [Everton] Barrett; he was just a really unique guy. I loved his class. I had him for an engineering class. The stuff we did in there I thought was really fun and interesting. It was a lot different than a lot of the classes I've ever taken where you just study and take tests. He didn't put an emphasis on grades. He just wanted you to take something from him. He's just one of the nicest and most unique guys I've ever met.
Favorite athlete: Tony Hawk
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"
Favorite song: "Hot Now" by Wiz Khalifa
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Plans after college: The goal is to graduate with my undergrad here then apply for physical therapy school. I'm looking at places like San Diego State and Baylor. If I don't get in, I might take some time to improve my resume, or I might go into the miltary. I took athletic training in high school, so that got me into physical therapy. I want to concentrate on athletes and help people get through injuries, rehab and get them back to playing sports.
