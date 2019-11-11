Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University men's basketball player Alan Dabney

Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Men's basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Alan (Sr.) and Karen Dabney
Hometown: Richmond (Hanover High School). Major: Criminal justice.
What do you love about basketball: Building relationships with people and trying to achieve one common goal. In basketball, so many aspects have to come together. Building relationship and achieving one goal are the best parts — and winning.
Most memorable moment in basketball: At SU, I had my career high against Randolph when I scored 23 points. In high school, it was scoring my 1,000th career point. ... I'm the leading scorer in [Hanover] history.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Last year against Mary Washington, it was seconds left in the game and I was in the corner and we were down by like two points and they passed me the ball. I took my eye off the ball and the ball tumbled out of my hands and went over the sidelines. Of course, that kind of screwed the game over. That was embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I had hip surgery after my sophomore year. I tore a labrum in my hip. I was out for six months with that. That was during the summer time and people were training and getting better. I couldn't run. I was on crutches and bed rest. For six months I wasn't able to run.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Chris Brown, I think he's a cool human. He can sing, dance, act. He's so talented and he's my favorite artist; Barack Obama, because of all of the confidence. He's the first black president and he is so intelligent; My grandparents [Melvin and Angellette] on my dad's side. I never got to meet them. I heard they were amazing and loving.
Guilty pleasure: Eating snacks and watching Netflix is my guilty pleasure. It was "Stranger Things," but I finished that in a couple of weeks. Now, I'm currently on "Breaking Bad." Oh, and I like napping as well.
Favorite teacher or professor: Dr. Jon Gettman at Shenandoah. He's one of the criminal justice professors and he's also my adviser. He's like a walking encyclopedia. He knows a little bit of everything. I can always come to him. During his lectures, he's always talking about stuff he didn't think he knew, but he's very knowledgeable. I always learn something new from his class.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: "The Dark Knight"
Favorite TV show: "Stranger Things"
Favorite song: "No Guidance" by Chris Brown
Favorite food: Chicken and shrimp tacos (from District Taco in Washington D.C.)
Plans after college: I want to go in federal law enforcement. My ultimate goal is to get a job in homeland security and I want to be in the secret service. I had an internship with the U.S. Marshals this summer. That was an eye-opening experience. I was in D.C. all summer and learned what they do and also learned different agencies. The secret service is cool because they protect the President and other important leaders.
