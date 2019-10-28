Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University men's soccer player Cody Kilbourn

Shenandoah University 23-year-old senior
Sport: Men's soccer. Position: Midfield
Parents: Jennifer Kilbourn and Dave Norton
Hometown: Yorktown (Tabb High School). Major: Biology (in graduate school for pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine).
What do you love about soccer: The camaraderie and friendships and the family that kind of comes from going to training every day, lifting with them and battling through the games. ... I wouldn't be where I am as a person without soccer.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Last year, we beat Randolph [2-1]. ... It put us in a really good spot for making it the ODAC Tournament. We didn't unfortunately because of how some things fell. That feeling, we won it in OT. A good friend of mine and our other captain, Willie Majano scored a great goal. It was a real pretty team feeling.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: There's a lot. Recently, I scored an own goal which I have never done before. Luckily we won the game, but that's probably at the top of the list.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I tore my ACL my freshman year three weeks before the season started. That was really tough and I felt terrible for a long time. I'm a pretty active person so I don't like kind of being restrained. That first month, you couldn't do anything and you had that big brace on. I felt bad for my teammates. I also want to say that I think it's really admirable to play D-III sports, because you're playing for the love of the game and that's pretty awesome. A lot of the stuff that comes with it maybe isn't addressed as much as it could be.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa, he died a while ago and I miss him a lot. It would be interesting to talk to him about things I couldn't when I was a lot younger. I know there was a lot I could have learned from him; Lionel Messi, just because. He's someone I'm inspired by and I think so highly of him, his work ethic, where he came from and what he does on a daily basis; A past president like John F. Kennedy would be really great to talk to. A motivation and inspirational person who you would want to live like Abe Lincoln.
Guilty pleasure: Netflix is definitely a vice of mine. I'm big on "Friends." I watch "Friends" all of the time and I've seen it like two or three times all of the way through.
Favorite teacher or professor: Dr. Darren Bly, he's awesome. He's my physics professor. He's incredibly intelligent and can explain anything to you in a great way. My professor in grad school, Dr. Nina Hengen, she's awesome. She's so ingrained, motivated and just happy about what she teaches and what she wants you to learn. It's intoxicating and it rubs off on you.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite team: Chelsea F.C.
Favorite movie: "The Princess Bride"
Favorite TV show: "Friends"
Favorite song: "Jet Pack Blues" by Fall Out Boy
Favorite food: Fried rice
Plans after college: I was originally in pre-med and was interested in becoming an MD. With my masters degree that I'm currently pursuing I've thought about pharmacy a lot, pharmaceutical research more than becoming a pharmacist. Hopefully, I get into pharmacy school. I like the idea of working in oncology and cancer. It's affected a lot of people and a lot of people in my life. Anything I can do to help combat that would be awesome.
