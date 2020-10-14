Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University men’s cross country runner Tyler McCarthy

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Melissa McCarthy
Hometown: Burke (Lake Braddock High School). Major: Exercise science, focusing on pre-physical therapy with minors in coaching and biology.
What do you love about cross country: I love just the ability to push yourself. I love that there is such an importance on the mental aspect of running and it’s just something that everyone can do.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was at ODACs last year. It was one of the best men’s teams in Shenandoah history and that was coming off the year before where the team didn’t do so well, especially with so many young people on team. It was really cool to see the team do as good as we did. We didn’t have the highest place [sixth] for the SU men’s team, but our average time [27:19] was one of the fastest in men’s history.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: My freshman year of high school, I thought it was a good idea to eat pudding about an hour before a race. In that race, my shoe also fell off. At one point during the race I was cramping and about to puke and my shoe rolled down the hill.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Last winter, I came upon some really bad digestive issues and was having to miss the indoor season and I was going to have to miss the outdoor season. I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in the early spring and late winter. I really thought I was probably never run distance again. ... Going back to the beginning of summer training I was barely able to run 15 minutes. Now I’m probably running close to the fastest I’ve ever run. I’m on a very strict diet of no gluten, no lactose, no starch and no sugars at all. ... Before it was ice cream every night and enjoying the sweets and stuff like that. I’ve definitely taken a different approach to life the last couple of months.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Professional runner] Nick Symmonds, who is retired. A lot of stuff within his career was pretty amazing. He qualified for the Olympics. He ran in the 800 [meters] that was the fastest in Olympic history. After his career he started a business and was very influential in the running community; Evan Jager, because he is my favorite steeple-chaser and he has the American record; my grandfather [James McCarthy] because he was a huge influence on my life and he passed away before we really got to know each other more. I think it would be really fun to talk to him.
Biggest athletic influence: My grandfather. He was always the one at my tee-ball games and picking me up from practice, stuff like that.
Who’s your favorite teacher or professor: It would be [anatomy teacher] Jason Switzer from my high school days. He was the assistant track coach and really helped my through some of my high school injuries and really got me into running. He helped me push past the level of amateur to competing where I’m at now.
Favorite athlete: Evan Jager
Favorite sports team: Bowerman Track Club, Tinman Elite, Hoka Northern Arizona Elite
Favorite movie: “Icarus”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: “Amarillo Sky,” by Jason Aldean
Favorite food: Peanut butter
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Currently anything with gluten, lactose sugar or starch, but on this diet I’m on I have to make my own yogurt and ferment it for 24 hours. The first time I made that it was not good.
Plans after SU: I’m hoping to go to physical therapy school. I eventually want to become a physical therapist. I’m not sure exactly where. I really want to help people in my life and I think that’s a profession I would enjoy, kind of the rehab aspect especially if I get a chance to work with athletes. In physical therapy you get a chance to work with a wide variety of people from athletes, to elderly people to people recovering from surgery. That would be a cool profession to help people out and get them on the right track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.