Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter
Parents: Heather and Michael Semo
Hometown: Bethlehem, Pa. (Saucon Valley High School). Major: Public health/psychology
What do you love about volleyball: The thrill of stepping out with my team right before a game starts. You get that intensity when you look around at all your teammates and the people in the stands cheering. It's that moment that I live for.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Definitely my senior year in high school. We won our league for the first time in school history for volleyball. That was such an amazing feeling when we did that. Now every time we walk into that gym we see our banner up. We finally got a volleyball banner in our high school gym.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: We were in a really important game my junior year in high school. I don't know what happened, but I jumped up for a ball and I completely missed it. I went to hit it and I didn't even touch it. My teammates laughed and were like, 'I can't believe you just did that.'
Most difficult moment in volleyball: This year and last year I hurt my back. [Medical officials] think it's a herniated disc. I missed a month last year, and I missed a week this year. Missing time has been frustrating, and then coming back has been really hard.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Brett Young; he's my favorite country singer. I know every single song. I love him. John Snow; because I'm a public health major and we talk about him in almost every single class I'm in. He discovered cholera by following the water source, and I would like to know why he decided to do that. And Jennifer Aniston; she's my favorite actress.
Guilty pleasure: I would say sitting down and eating a bunch of chocolate. I don't do it very often, but every once in a while, I deserve it. I love Ghirardelli and Dove.
Favorite teacher or professor: I had two in high school. Mr. Simo, who taught financial planning and Photoshop; and Mr. [Jeremy] Kittek, who taught history. Both of them would just give me crap all the time every class that I took, but I would try and take as many of their classes as I could because they made things so fun. I hated history, but Mr. Kittick would make me love every class. Mr. Simo always had us do really cool projects.
Favorite athlete: Saquon Barkley. He's from my area, and the people in our area are just so proud of him.
Favorite team: Penn State football
Favorite movie: “Just Go with It"
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts
Favorite food: Chocolate
Plans after college: I'm definitely going to grad school. After that, I don't know if I'm going to focus on public health, or psychology, or both. I love both of them. All I know is I want to end up working in a hospital. I've always wanted to do that. I spent a lot of my life in hospitals, and my doctors were amazing. My whole experience was a lot better than most, and I've always wanted to provide good experiences for other people. I'm lactose intolerant and I have junior rheumatoid arthritis. Lactose intolerance wasn't known that well when I was younger. My arthritis, I walked on a hidden fracture for nine months and it wasn't very often that you found an 11-year-old with arthritis. Those both took a lot of time to figure out.
