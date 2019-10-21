Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfield
Parents: Fred and Christine Spaziani
Hometown: Springfield. (West Springfield High School). Major: Public health
What do you love about soccer: I love the competitiveness of it and being a part of the team.
Most memorable moment in soccer: The first thing that comes to mind is that in my freshman year in the [ODAC] quarterfinal round we were playing Roanoke and went to PK’s and we moved on. I just remember running from the sideline to all of the players who were taking them.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: There’s probably so many. The most embarrassing one for me personally is that I was literally standing in front of the goal and missed. I’ve probably done it every year, but not so much this year. My junior year, I remember one I literally just had to tap it in with my head and I headed it back away from the goal. I was pretty upset and pretty embarrassed about that one.
Most difficult moment in soccer: It’s definitely overcoming injuries because the season is so short and you only have four years. I’ve been plagued with some sort of injury every year that has made me sit out or not let me play at 100 percent all of the time. My sophomore year I had a boot on for awhile and that was tough standing on the sideline and not being able to play with my teammates.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tom Wilson on the Washington Capitals, I’m a big Caps fan; Jason Aldean, the country music star because that’s all that I listen to; Michelangelo, an artist from back in the day because I took art all four years in high school and I just like going to the museums and seeing everything. It would be cool to talk to him about styles and things like that.
Guilty pleasure: Mine is definitely candy. Pretty much if anything is sitting in front of me I have to have it. Maybe just one piece and then I keep going back for more. I like Kit-Kats.
Favorite teacher or professor: Dr. [Audra] Gollenberg here at SU. When I came in to Shenandoah I didn’t know what I wanted to study. Once I took my first public health class with her, that was the most interesting subject of all of the classes that I was taking and she kind of drew me in and set be on my path to public health.
Favorite athlete: Tom Wilson
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob Squarepants”
Favorite song: “Heartache on the Dance Floor” by Jon Pardi
Favorite food: I could go for a good hamburger or cheeseburger any time. I like 50-50 Taphouse, it’s always good but I’m not too picky.
Plans after college: I don’t have anything really set in stone but I’m hoping to find a job in the public health field at first and go from there, whether it be graduate school or keep chugging along. I’m kind of drawn to the policy side of that or maybe tackling the disparity or big gap in medication.
