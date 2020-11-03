Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University women's cross country runner Erin Atkinson

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Cross Country
Parents: Deborah Jones and Brook Atkinson
Hometown: Cumberland, Md. (Alleghany High School). Major: Biology
What do you love about cross country: One of my favorite things to do every morning is get up and run, especially with the team. It sets the mood for my day. I love the feeling of accomplishing a really difficult workout or race. It makes my other tasks for the day seem more manageable.
Most memorable moment in cross country: At one of our regular-season races, my sophomore year at Salisbury, Md., our entire women’s team finished with massive PR’s. We had previously raced there earlier in the fall, and the results showed how just a month of hard-effort training can drastically impact the team’s performance. It was a big breakthrough moment. (Atkinson improved from 27:39.1 over 6K to 25:42.2.)
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: I haven’t exactly had a most embarrassing moment yet in cross country specifically, but I feel like I’m usually always one to trip over something when we run in the woods and nearly face plant.
Most difficult moment in cross country: My freshman year I had Achilles tendinitis that progressively seemed to get worse over the course of about five months. I was able to run a race or a workout here and there, but my training wasn’t consistent enough to improve. It really made me question how bad I wanted to be a runner and whether trying was worth it. In June, it finally healed, and my drive and mindset for training alone or with others was totally changed for the better.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Colleen Quigley; because she is such a well-known 3K steeplechase runner, and an awesome advocate for women empowerment in athletics. Roger Bannister; because he was the first person to break the four-minute mile and did it while being in med school. His training was chaotic. I want to know how he managed time. My maternal grandmother Mary Jones; because I want to know her personality compared to the rest of my family and the life she lived.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my old gymnastics coach Tiphanie Leffakis. She had a huge influence in teaching me to be confident in my performances. She truly taught me what it means to work for what you want.
Favorite teacher or professor: My biomed teacher all four years of high school, Florence Saku. She helped me and supported me in deciding which career path I wanted to pursue. I even got the chance to travel to San Francisco with her and learn more about the life she had growing up in Ghana.
Favorite athlete: Colleen Quigley
Favorite sports team: Bowerman Track Club
Favorite movie: “Up”
Favorite TV show: “Unsolved Mysteries”
Favorite song: “Edge of Desire” by John Mayer
Favorite food: Peanut butter Oreos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Probably spoiled milk. One night for dinner I had cereal and didn’t realize the milk had molded until I was finished eating.
Plans after college: I hope to be doing nursing in a pediatric facility as a nurse practitioner. I want to have a big impact on people’s lives in something they remember. I want to be needed in the world in a large way.
