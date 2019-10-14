Shenandoah University 19-year-old sophomore
Sport: Cross Country
Parents: James and Veronica Doran
Hometown: Burke (Lake Braddock High School). Major: Elementary Education/Special Education
What do you love about cross country: I'm more into trails versus the track. I really prefer running on the hills, grass, all that stuff. I also like the team aspect of it, the whole top seven to win and everything. Track's more individualistic I guess.
Most memorable moment in cross country: My high school senior year I was on a state-winning team. (Lake Braddock won the Class 6 title by six points in 2017, with Doran recording the team's third-best time.) That took a lot of hard work for me to be on the roster and be one of the people in states. Then it was really hard to win states, but we did it. We had lost a girl [to graduation] the previous year who would usually take first place and basically win the meet for the team. So we really had to fight [in 2017].
Most difficult moment in cross country: It took me until my senior year to be on the varsity squad, so I had a lot of struggles trying to get selected.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Emma Coburn; she's a pro steeplechaser. (Coburn won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2017 World Championships.) She works really, really hard in her sport. She's improved a lot in the steeplechase, which is really competitive. I look up to her for running purposes. Ronald Reagan; he's my favorite president. I just think he was really interesting, and I like his policies. And George Strait; I'm really into country music. He's the king of country. I like all his songs.
Favorite teacher or professor: Mr. [Daniel] Young at Lake Braddock. I'm really bad at math. I failed algebra my first year, so I had to retake that. He was super helpful in helping me get through it. He helped me understand math and pass all my math classes. I had him 10th through 12th grade.
Favorite athlete: [Pro distance runner] Karissa Schweizer
Favorite team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Les Misérables"
Favorite TV show: "Friends"
Favorite food: Bagels
Plans after college: I want to be a teacher and work with special education kids who are in early childhood. I love kids. I think they're great. My brother has special needs, which is why I'm interested in special education. I did some student teaching and I got really into it.
