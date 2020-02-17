Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Golf. Position: No. 1 or No. 2
Parents: Chi and Tram Ngo
Hometown: Fairfax Station (Lake Braddock High School). Major: Business administration and pyschology
What do you love about golf: I love golf because you are competing against each other but you also are spending five or six hours a day together so you get to become friends with a lot of people from a lot of different schools.
Most memorable moment in golf: Last year when we were in Florida during spring break, I was on the last hole and I sank a 30-foot putt and I ended up winning the tournament and shooting my best round (79). It was also special to me because I had all of my teammates watching me and cheering for me when I made the putt.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I was in the middle of a round and it was really muddy from rain the night before. I walked up the hill to put my bag at the top and as I walking down to the green I slipped and fell down the hill. The back of my white skirt was covered in mud. My group and I were dying laughing the rest of the day and I had to play with a mud stain on my skirt for the rest of the round.
Most difficult moment in golf: The fall season of my junior year, I just wasn't playing how I wanted to and I lost a lot of confidence and trust in my swing and myself as a player. I really had to work on resetting my mentality and I came back and had a really great spring season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tiger Woods, to me, he's had one of the greatest comebacks of all time. He's just a really mentally tough player on the course. I'd really like to talk to him about how he's able to stay so strong mentally and push himself to come back to the game even after all of his injuries and all of that; Elon Musk, he has some really great innovative ideas for the future. It would be awesome to listen to his ideas and see what his vision is; Arnold Palmer, he really transformed the game of golf by opening doors to allow everyone the opportunity to play the game of golf.
Guilty pleasure: Reality TV. I've been watching "The Bachelor" and I really like "Love Island." Stuff like that.
Favorite teacher or professor: Mr. [Phil] Saunders. He taught basic tech drawing in high school. I had known him for like 10 years and he was someone who really changed my life. He was my rock throughout middle school and high school. I just really enjoyed his class and him as a person.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Spieth
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: "Love Rosie"
Favorite TV show: "Friends”
Favorite song: "10,000 Hours" by Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber
Favorite food: Sushi
Plans after college: I have a job lined up for the government (Department of Defense) and eventually I plan to get my masters in industrial psych. It's kind of like the middle ground between my business and psych degrees. I just had an interest in it.
