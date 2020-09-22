Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah women's soccer player Maiya Pencile

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Christina and Nathaniel Pencile
Hometown: Chester (Matoaca High School). Major: Chemistry
What do you love about soccer: It’s a universal sport and it brings countries together. I love the competition, the competitiveness, and the relief it brings while I’m playing. It’s a good distraction.
Most memorable moment in soccer: There was a game in high school that I played with my travel team, the Richmond Kickers, four years ago. It was raining and my teammate had shot a ball that was going to go wide. I ran to the back post and slid and put myself and the ball in the back of the net. That goal won us the game. Because it was raining and a sliding goal was really exciting, the whole team dogpiled on me.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Basically, if you go to kick a ball and you completely miss, it’s called a whiff. And whiffing in front of the goal is probably the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever had. That’s only happened to me once in front of the goal, I think last season. Luckily my teammates are very supportive and they all thought it was funny.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Between my freshman and sophomore year [at SU], training by myself to get my fitness up. My freshman year wasn’t the best, so I had to adjust how I trained to come into my sophomore season twice as fit as I was my freshman season, and I did. I had to learn how to train alone. I would wake up early every single day and do a different workout every day. I would practice running our fitness tests every day. I would lift after that. I would basically do anything that got me outside and got me putting in extra work to make sure I came into my sophomore year in shape.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother Florine who passed away my freshman year; she was my best friend and I had so many stories I wanted to tell her, so I would love to have the opportunity to do that. Serena Williams; she’s just a really big role model I think for almost all female athletes. And Maya Angelou; partially because my name came from her name, but also because I feel like I would have a very good intellectual conversation with her.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams. She’s the epitome of a female athlete.
Favorite teacher or professor: My 12th-grade English teacher, Brooke Vaughan. She pretty much helped me through my whole collegiate application process. To this day, she’s one of my biggest mentors. I talk to her almost every day to update her and get guidance about my life.
Favorite athlete: [Brazilian soccer player] Dani Alves
Favorite sports team: Brazilian national soccer team
Favorite movie: “Madea’s Big Happy Family”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite food: French fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A live cricket in eighth grade. It was part of a “Fear Factor” activity that my school ran.
Plans after college: I plan to pursue a career in pharmacy. As of right now, I plan to work in a hospital setting. [I’m interested in pharmacy] because I knew I wanted to help people. I love science, I love math. When I was in high school, pharmacy just drew the most attention to me as far as doing all the things that I loved. After doing my research in summer programs, it’s such an interesting career. It’s always growing. It’s not like I’ll be doing the same thing every day. I’ll constantly be changing with the world and making people’s lives better.
