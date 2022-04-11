Athlete Spotlight: Sherando baseball player Terrell Roberts

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Outfielder
Parents: Amanda Roberts and Adin Kines
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about baseball?: All the friendships I’ve built over my time playing baseball. To me, baseball is just a big brotherhood. Those are my friendships that came from baseball. They’ve been really long friendships that I’ve held for a really long time.
Most memorable moment in baseball: My first varsity start. That’s a moment I’ve always been dreaming of as a kid. Playing varsity high school baseball. That was last year in our first game against Millbrook, which was also huge because that’s a big school rival for us.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Last year we were playing Turner Ashby at Turner Ashby, and a ball was hit to me in left field. I was running after it and I just face-planted. It was super embarrassing because everyone was just laughing at me. Even our coaches were like, ‘What were you doing out there?’
Most difficult moment in baseball: The mental side of baseball. It’s hard to keep your head up, especially when you’re in a slump.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan; in my eyes, he’s probably one of the best basketball players to ever do it. Ken Griffey Jr.; he’s my favorite baseball player of all time. His swing was just so pretty. And my mom; she’s my No. 1 supporter. She’s always there and always has been there.
Biggest athletic influence: My stepdad [Adin]. He’s always been there. He’s always pushed me to be better. Even if it’s just, ‘Hey man, have you gone outside and hit off the tee today? Have you lifted any weights today?’ He’s just always trying to make me better.
Favorite teacher: My English teacher this year, Ms. [Joan] Rempfer. She’s just a super cool person. If we ever need anything or need to talk about anything, she’s always welcoming to us.
Favorite athlete: [Atlanta Braves outfielder] Ronald Acuña Jr.
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
Favorite movie: “For Love of the Game”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Life Goes On” by Lil Baby
Favorite food: Chicken Alamo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Any seafood. Crab the most.
Plans after high school: I’m hoping to play baseball somewhere. I just don’t know where yet. I was thinking about studying business.
