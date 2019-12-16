Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: John and Wendy Armel
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball: Playing with the team and playing with my friends.
Most memorable moment in basketball: My first career game on varsity [last year]. I had my first career bucket in the second quarter. I just cut across the paint, caught the ball and went up with it. It was a layup.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Also my first year on varsity last year. There was this one game where I got blocked like 10 times [against Spotswood].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James; he’s the greatest of all time. My uncle [police sergeant] Ricky Timbrook. He passed away [in 1999] before I was born. I never got to meet him, and I’d love to meet him. And Stephen Strasburg; I love baseball, and he’s one of my favorite pitchers in the league right now.
Guilty pleasure: I play a lot of video games, whenever I have free time. I like Call of Duty.
Favorite teacher: My Spanish teacher Ms. [Elaine] Bolyard. I had her last year. She comes into class with a smile every day, and she’s a really great person. She brought a smile to my face every day.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Oakland Raiders
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “Highly Questionable”
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Plans after high school: I’d like to be a pediatrician. I just want to help others with whatever I do.
