Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' basketball player Zach Symons

Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Jan and Brad Symons
Hometown: Middletown
What do you love about basketball: Getting to play with the team, and just the bond that you build with your team.
Most memorable moment in basketball: In eighth grade at Aylor Middle School, when we won the championship game [for the NVJL] and went undefeated throughout the entire season. The bond we formed over the two seasons we played together was special.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Missing [a key] shot last year in our first game [against Central]. It was an open 3-point shot, and it would have tied the game to go into overtime. We ended up losing [57-54].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James; I look up to him and how he plays basketball. My grandfather Frankie; he passed away about five years ago and I would just like to spend more time with him. And Abraham Lincoln; he did so much for the country, and I would just love to meet him.
Biggest athletic influence: [Washington Nationals shortstop] Trea Turner; I also play baseball. He always plays hard, and he’s pretty good at what he does.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Richard Walker; he was my ninth-grade history teacher. He would always come to class with a smile and try to improve everybody’s day if we were having a bad one. And he was really good at teaching.
Favorite athlete: Trea Turner
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead”
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I’m not sure about the worst thing I’ve ever eaten, but the worst thing I’ve ever drank is coffee.
Plans after high school: I’m not sure what I want to do. I’m still trying to figure that out. I do enjoy math, so maybe I’d go into engineering.
