Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' cross country runner Eric Sheetz

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Kathleen and Brian Sheetz
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cross country: You're really just testing your own limits. It's a team sport and you can win or lose with your team, but at the same time you're not so worried about anyone else's performance affecting yours. If your teammates in a football game are doing bad, it's going to affect you. But in a cross country race, it's all about yourself, and how you train. I really like that individual aspect of it. But I do like that it's still a team sport and there's a lot of camaraderie.
Most memorable moment in cross country: My junior season of cross country, one of my last races was at Third Battle, and I ran [18:38.40 for 3.1 miles], which was my [personal record]. It felt to me like the culmination of a long amount of hard work. I had been running cross country and track for five years. My PR my freshman year was 20:04, and my sophomore year it was 19:17. So I dropped a lot of time. I had previously broken my PR that season, but that [18:38] made me proud. It was just a great race. I ran it extremely well. Everything went the way I was intending for it to go.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: One time I ran at Kernstown, I think it was my sophomore year, and I was coming down the hill at the end of the race. This guy comes up and started to pass me, and I said, 'I wouldn't do that if I were you.' He looked over, confused. I said that because I was about to throw up. That happens sometimes when I'm finishing. I feel the need to throw up. We're running down the hill side-by-side, and I threw up. Most of it went on the ground and some got on my arm, but it also got on him. A lot of my teammates saw it because it was the last 50 meters. I felt kind of bad for him, but I did warn him. It was embarrassing but also funny. He slowed down a little after that and didn't pass me. I didn't break stride.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Retired Navy SEAL, triathlete and motivational speaker] David Goggins; he had to overcome a lot of adversity and is a very driven person. He's a really good model to me for how one should act to achieve their goals. David Goggins is also very successful, and I like successful people. It would be interesting to have dinner with him, because he does a lot of bow hunting, so he would probably serve elk meat or something like that for dinner. My grandfather Charles Sheetz; he died when I was younger and I didn't know him that well. He wasn't the same person at the end of his life as he was in the rest of his life, so I think it would be really nice to get to know him better. Also, he was an engineer, which is what I am interested in being. I think we would share a commonality there. And Joe Rogan; I listen to his podcast. He seems really driven and informed and interested in the world. I think he makes a great impact on the world with his podcast. He's very successful.
Biggest athletic influence: I'd say both of my parents, plus my siblings [Evan, Sherando class of 2018, and Emma, class of 2019] when they were in middle school and high school. I kind of saw the path to take from them.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My calculus teacher the past two years, Mrs. [Anca] Schmittou [at Mountain Vista Governor's School]. She's a really talented teacher, and I think she makes the class really interesting. I have a natural aptitude and interest for calculus.
Favorite movie: “Kingsman: The Secret Service"
Favorite TV show: "Rick and Morty"
Plans after high school: I want to go to college for engineering. I'm really good at math in general, and physics. I'm also good at coding, even though I'm not that experienced in it. I want to make things and create new technology. It seems like an important job. And also, engineers get paid really well.
