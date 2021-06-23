Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' soccer player Will Freilich

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: James and Vicki Freilich
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I really love how fast the pace is. You always have to be thinking on the fly. I also like how tight-knit as a team you get when you play.
Most memorable moment in tennis: When I scored the season-winning header my U13 season in the NCSL right before our team had to split up because of an age-range change. That was for Winchester United. My Sherando teammate who was on my team at the time, Wade Butler, had a free kick in the last two minutes of the game that went off the keeper's hands and onto the crossbar. It popped out to me right at the 6, where I headed it in. That was the last happy memory with my team.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: This year. There was a ball that popped out right in the six-yard box. I accidentally kneed it over the goal.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Getting cut from the district ODP team when I was 13 or 14. I had never been cut from a team before, so that really hurt. But I worked hard and made the team the next year.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Elon Musk; I think he's a visionary. Even though he's kind of strange, I'd love to just pick his brain. Juice WRLD; he was my favorite musician. He died of an overdose [in 2019]. He sang about mental health stuff, and I'd love to see his perspective on the world. And my grandfather who died when my dad was 12; I never got to meet him. He was a very talented musician. He's very smart and I'd love to just to talk to him and have a conversation.
Biggest athletic influences: Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi. I grew up watching both of them. I've always thought it was really cool to see how well they work off the ball.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. [Gina] Walker, my third-grade teacher at Orchard View Elementary School. She was super chill and was really nice. I still keep in contact with her to this day.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Superbad”
Favorite TV show: "Rick and Morty"
Favorite song: “Flaws and Sins" by Juice WRLD
Favorite food: Steak
Worst things you’ve eaten: Beets and peanuts
Plans after high school: I'm going to attend the University of Florida and major in psychology. I took a class in psychology this year that was super interesting. I want to help people. I think a lot of people have a stigma about mentally ill people, but I see them as people who just need a little bit of help.
