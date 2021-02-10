Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' swimmer Trevor Cram

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle
Parents: Trey and Nicole Cram
Hometown: Manassas (moved to Stephens City seven years ago)
What do you love about swimming: I enjoy the team aspect, but I also love how it’s your responsibility that you get better. It’s not up to anyone else. It’s your job to get better.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Getting my nationals [qualifying] cut in the 100[-yard] breast (with a time of 59.36 seconds). I did that in December at the WARF (Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility). I didn’t realize how fast I was going. I didn’t think I was actually going to do it, but then I looked up [and saw my time]. It was pretty surprising. I didn’t feel like I was moving that fast.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Just waking up in the mornings to practice. The 5 a.m. practices really get you.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My freshman year in high school. I [disqualified] at regionals because I fell in [the pool off the starting block]. That was in the 100 breaststroke. I kind of got laughed at. I was pretty upset. Everybody was just like, ‘What happened?’ I got excited, I guess.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Adam Peaty; he’s the best breaststroker in the world as of right now and I’d like to talk to him about his success. [Amazon’s] Jeff Bezos; he’s got too much money and I’d like to talk to him about it. And [business magnate] Elon Musk; he’s pretty smart and he seems down-to-earth. I’d like to see how he thinks.
Biggest athletic influence: Jeff Reed (head coach of Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg). He just knows what he’s talking about. He’s not too much of an aggressive coach. He doesn’t really get in your face. But if you want to work, he’s there for you. He makes you work for things, and it makes you realize how much you actually want them.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My eighth-grade language arts teacher at Admiral Byrd. Back then her name was Ms. Rebecca Black. She had a big influence on me. I was kind of getting in trouble, and she was still there to keep me in check.
Favorite athlete: Adam Peaty
Favorite sports team: Cali Condors, a professional swim team
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Salad. Anything green.
Plans after high school: As of right now I’m kind of leaning toward a D-II college in North Carolina called Barton College to swim there. I’d like to study criminology or criminal justice. I like learning about laws and I enjoy arguing. So I think being an attorney would be a good fit for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.