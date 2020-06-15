Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys’ tennis player Joe Venturato

Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Guy Venturato and Rebecca Marlowe
Hometown: Born in Chicago, moved to Stephens City from California in 2015
What do you love about tennis: I like the concentration, the focus factor, and how you can really focus on getting your game better. You can fix what you do wrong really easily by walking yourself through the steps.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was [in a summer tournament] that Mr. [Jason] Robertson hosted. There was this guy [Martinsburg’s John Partington] that I played and I had lost to him three times. On the fourth time, I came out there and I worked myself hard. I almost threw up and I beat him. It was just the best feeling that I’ve ever had — working ward and then reaping the rewards.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I’ve double-faulted a couple of games away I must say. That is always frustrating.
Most difficult moment in tennis: I think you really have to be in the right mindset to be good at tennis. ... Keeping your cool to me is the hardest part of the sport. Being able to say, ‘OK, I lost this this point, but I’m going to do better on the next one,’ is the hardest thing to me. If you can do that, you can really do anything.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’d like to talk to whoever invented applied mathematics because I’d like to be like, ‘Why did you make my calculus class such a pain in the butt’; Will Smith would be a cool guy. I just feel like he could boost me up and give me some good inspiring stuff and give me some good advice on how to go through life; My grandparents [Rusty and Ann Reaser], I haven’t seen them in a long time because of all of this COVID stuff. They’re really good people. They live down in South Carolina.
Guilty pleasure: I guess I do play a lot of video games, especially recently. Minecraft is my favorite.
Favorite teacher: I think my favorites are Mrs. [Stephanie] Berry (calculus) and Dr. [Susan] Saylor (AP chemistry). Both of them go beyond teaching you the class material and they go into teaching you stuff that you will really use, even if you don’t go into their field of expertise. It’s life lessons like getting your work done early or laughing when you mess up or doing it better the next time. They’ve taught me a lot outside of the classroom, maybe more than in the classroom.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer
Favorite team: Chicago Bears
Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight Rises”
Favorite TV show: “That ’70s Show”
Favorite song: “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills & Nash
Favorite food: Brisket. We get some from Costco that I make myself. We have a smoker.
Plans after high school: I’d like to apply to Virginia Tech for the engineering program. I want to be a chemical engineer. My sophomore year, I started taking Dr. Saylor’s honors chemistry class. The class was amazing and through it all I discovered you don’t have to be good at math to like science. As the year went by and then this year with AP chemistry, I kind of bonded with it. It has a lot of applications.
