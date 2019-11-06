Athlete Spotlight: Sherando cheerleader Hanna Horsman

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading
Parents: Deanna and Eric Horsman
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cheerleading: The team aspect. Doing it with my friends. I love the challenge, also. I like the challenge of trying new things. And I love the tumbling and stunting.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: I went to Summit, which is a really big competition in Orlando, Fla., twice for All-Star Legacy in Front Royal. It’s like the Super Bowl for cheerleading. You have to receive a bid to go to it, and our team twice got bids to go there.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: Anytime I’ve fallen on the competition floor when I’m stunting or tumbling.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: I moved to Sherando my sophomore year from Stafford High School. It was pretty challenging with the new environment and trying out for a new team.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Harry Potter; just to see what life at Hogwarts is like, you know? Kelsey Ballerini; she’s a country singer. I just really like her music. Her songs are so meaningful. And my great-grandmother Lyda who passed away about five years ago. She was just so sweet and would listen to me.
Your guilty pleasure: I really like bread. I’ll eat it just about every day. Mostly rolls. My mom will get bags of dinner rolls.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Megan] Hott. She was my English teacher in 11th grade. She was just really nice and I really liked her. She talked to me like a friend and not like a teacher.
Favorite athlete: [Gymnast] Laurie Hernandez
Favorite movie: “The Greatest Showman”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Homecoming Queen” by Kelsey Ballerini
Favorite food: Bread
Plans after high school: I’ll probably be attending LFCC for the first two years and then transfer to another college. I’d like to study veterinary science. I’m a really big animal lover. I want to do something involving my hands and not be sitting at a desk.
