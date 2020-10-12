Athlete Spotlight: Sherando cheerleader Natalie Woodward

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Base
Parents: Charisse and Calvin Woodward
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cheerleading: I love to tumble and I love that I get to take risks every time I go to practice. Also, I get make a really strong bond with every single girl on the team.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: I've been able to witness placing at districts and moving on to regionals. My freshman year we placed second at districts and third at regionals and my sophomore year we placed fourth at districts and third in regionals. It's always great succeeding with a group of girls who work really, really hard.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: I am really clumsy. I did a tumble pass once and somebody was blocking me. In my head I was thinking, 'I can either land on them, or land on my head.' So I decided to land on my head.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: A few weeks before our first competition last year, I had to learn how to fly within two weeks. That was kind of stressful and really difficult, but I did it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Tennis player] Serena Williams, [gymnast] Simone Biles and [snowboarder] Chloe Kim. All three of those are women who dominate in the sport that they're in, and really just defy most of the odds. So that would be really cool to be in that scenario and around them.
Biggest athletic influence: Simone Biles. She's really young (currently 23), and she has a whole tumble pass that's named after her. She's somebody that I really admire and I would love to be able to do what she does.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My sophomore year math teacher Ms. [Krista] Van Olst. She made all the concepts easy, but then she also made it fun while we were learning.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “The Lorax"
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: Any Cardi B song
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes. Anything carbs.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Seafood
Plans after high school: I want to attend LSU. I hope to study nursing while I'm there and I also hope to cheer on their cheer team. I want to be a nurse anesthetist. I love math. Being a nurse anesthetist, you get to do a lot of math and you get to watch cool surgeries at the same time.
