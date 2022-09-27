Athlete Spotlight: Sherando cross country runner Ben Freilich

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Vicki and James Freilich
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country?: I love how it’s a very individual sport where your success is only determined by what you do, and yet at the same time there’s this beautiful team aspect to it where everyone wants to see each other improve.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Freshman year, my very first race, where I had a lot to prove that day, and I went out and ran a time that I didn’t believe that I could. My coach [Megan Roberts], she seemed a little shocked at the time. [That race] ended up being the reason I got to run on the varsity squad, so I think that’s what really made it such a defining moment in my running career.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: During my freshman year I went the wrong way during one of the races, and I ended up adding about 20 seconds to my time because of that, so that was a little bit difficult. I just saw where the rest of the people were after looking back, and no one was following me.
Most difficult moment in cross country: During my junior year, I got a stress fracture a couple of weeks into the season. I had to take a long break. Seeing everyone else being able to go out there and do something that I love while I was stuck not being able to do it was very difficult mentally for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great-grandfather; he was a World War II veteran, and I think it’d be really cool to hear some of his stories. LeBron James; just because he’s such a large athletic influencer. I’d love to hear about some of his different inspirations as a child that haven’t already been published. And Bill Gates; he was essentially the founder of most modern technology. As someone who wants to go into computer science myself, I’d like to just hear more about that.
Biggest athletic influence: Nick Symmonds; he was an Olympic runner for Oregon. He currently has a large running fan base. Hearing his story of how he started off doing cross country after not really having another sport to do was kind of how I ended up doing cross country. Hearing such a similar story to mine helps me really connect with him.
Favorite teacher: [Sherando’s] Dr. Susan Saylor. I had her junior year for chemistry. She was very good at making sure everyone was on the same page. She always showed care towards her students. She didn’t just want them to succeed in class. It was clear she also wanted to see them succeed in their overall lives. That was something that really mattered to me as a student.
Favorite athlete: [Kenyan runner] Eliud Kipchoge
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Hangin’ On” by LeBrock
Favorite food: Shrimp fried rice
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I once tried octopus.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year university for computer science and possibly also attend medical school. Both my parents were doctors, so seeing them come home with the joy of being able to help people has really influenced me. I’m not sure if i will run in college, but I think I will continue it as a hobby.
