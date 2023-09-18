Athlete Spotlight: Sherando cross country runner Dylan McGraw

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Becky and John McGraw
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cross country: I really enjoy just being with the team, especially meets and long runs. I love to have that second-family feel and just feel like I can always have a fun time with them and watch them improve as they feel like my own sisters and brothers.
Most memorable moment in cross country: My eighth-grade cross country year at Aylor Middle School. My team I believe went undefeated in all the meets, and me and two others went to states. I thought that was a really cool experience to run against a lot of the top competitors in the state. (McGraw placed ninth out of 185 runners in 2019 at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.) Top 10 was a big goal for me at that meet. It was a cool to get a medal and show what I can do.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: Last year we were doing resistance [training] with parachutes, and my foot got caught in one and I fell and broke my elbow. That was in summer conditioning. I missed almost half the season. It was definitely tough to bounce back.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Definitely the mental game. I struggle with believing what I can do physically. It was always tough for me to be confident, but this past season I’ve been working on that, and I’ve seen large improvements with my times in general.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My pappy [Frederick] on my father’s side; because I never got to talk to him. Eliud Kipchoge; recently he’s broken so many of the long-distance world records, and he’s shown how far somebody can go now in running. And Zach Bryan, the country singer; I just really like his songs. If I ever need to just chill and listen to music, be calm, no stress, I love to listen to his music.
Biggest athletic influence: My mom. I always wanted to follow in her footsteps, and I always look up to her when I run. She went to Maryland. (Becky McGraw’s maiden name is Mack. A member of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania, she’s currently an assistant cross country and track coach at Sherando.)
Favorite teacher: My coach, Megan Roberts. She taught me in Spanish. I love Spanish, and I just love to learn about other languages and other cultures. She was always helpful in the classroom and out of the classroom. I really enjoyed her teaching.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Sun to Me” by Zach Bryan
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Olives
Plans after high school: I’d like to run collegiately, maybe D2, D1 at not too big of a school. I’d like to study kinesiology to go into physical therapy later in life. Just because I’ve dealt with so many injuries, I’d love to help others go back to what they used to be. I’ve also had a couple people in my life that were physical therapists. I’ve always enjoyed learning about the human body.
