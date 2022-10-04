Athlete Spotlight: Sherando cross country runner Emma Ahrens

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Jamie and Dana Ahrens
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cross country?: I really love the community and my team a lot. You’re always working together at practice, sometimes doing something you really don’t want to do, which creates such a strong bond. And I love the success that you get out of it when you work hard, and the joy I have in seeing my teammates succeed.
Most memorable moments in cross country: Probably running in the state meet last year, and having so many of my teammates come to cheer. And also winning the first invitational this year with a new PR (18:52 at the three-mile Central Invitational), and being able to celebrate that with my team.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: One of my teammates and I were doing a training run on Old Rag Mountain, and I tripped on a rock coming back down around mile 6, and I cut my knee. We just laughed in the moment.
Most difficult moment in cross country: The regional cross country meet last year. The conditions were pretty bad. It was cold and rainy. But I ran my fastest time of the season (10th in 19:19) and I was able to get one of the spots to qualify for states.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My brother Andrew; we’ve always had a super close relationship. David Holsinger; he’s my favorite composer, and I’d love to talk to him about his pieces. And [American Olympic medalist] Shalane Flanagan; to ask her about her training for distance running.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammates and coaches. Being able to see my teammates succeed and enjoy the sport as much as I do motivates me, and having a cohesive team where I’m pretty close with everyone inspires me to be the best I can be.
Favorite teacher: Coach [Joseph] Wengerd. He was my middle school cross country coach [at Admiral Byrd] and English teacher. He really started my love for running.
Favorite athlete: Shalane Flanagan
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Golden Hour” by JVKE
Favorite food: Peanut butter
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pork chops. They’re just so dry.
Plans after high school: I’m really excited to have been accepted and verbally committed to run for Concordia University Wisconsin (an NCAA Division III school). My family’s from Wisconsin, so I’m happy to be going back. I’m leaning toward a major in pharmaceutical science. I’ve been shadowing a variety of pharmacists, and I’m currently in the pharmacy technician program at Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy. I really like being in the aspect of the medical field, but without as much direct patient interaction.
