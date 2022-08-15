Athlete Spotlight: Sherando football player Charlie Clawson

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Offensive and defensive tackle
Parents: Tracie and Charles Clawson
Hometown: Middletown
What do you love about football?: It’s highly competitive, and I’m a competitive person. You get to go out there and be physical with someone across from you.
Most memorable moment in football: Getting pulled up to varsity as a sophomore. It was scary, but it was really fun. It was a lot faster pace. Everybody up there was definitely a lot harder on you and strict on you. But after the season was over, I could tell I was a thousand times better than what I was.
Most embarrassing moment in football: My freshman year [on JV], we were playing Martinsburg. I got absolutely railed on a punt return and the whole crowd went crazy. I think my teammates gave me a few jokes about it.
Most difficult moment in football: When you’re getting to the third or fourth quarter in a game, and you’re down, and you know you have to come back, and you’re tired, and everything’s going wrong but you have to make everything go right.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My [8-year-old] brother Jack; I know he looks up to me. I just have a deep love for my brother. He’s always there for me. He’s a great kid. My friend [and fellow football player] Zane [Jenkins]; we’re best friends. I’ve known Zane for a long time now. I know stuff he’s been through, he knows stuff that I’ve been through. And [Washington Commanders defensive end] Chase Young; he’s my favorite NFL player. He plays on the line like I do, and I want to play like him.
Biggest athletic influence: My coaches, [Sherando defensive line] Coach [Trey] Blanford and [offensive line] Coach [Byron] Hoenig. I can really connect with Coach Blanford on a personal level. He’s been my coach for two years now. They both push me and strive to make me a better person and football player every practice and every day. Even outside of football, they talk to us and get to know us on a personal level.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Bowser in fifth grade at Middletown Elementary. He was just an awesome teacher. He really got to know us outside of school. When we were in school, he always made everything we did fun.
Favorite athlete: Chase Young
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake
Favorite food: Chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Liver
Plans after high school: I want to play football in college. After that, I want to become a physical therapist. I feel like I already know how to relate to athletes, so I want to help them. I just want to stay close to football in general. I think becoming a physical therapist would keep me close, and I would enjoy what I do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.