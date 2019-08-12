Athlete Spotlight: Sherando football player Jabril Hayes

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Wide receiver/free safety
Parents: Richard and Joy Hayes
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about football: It's just a very passionate game. You really have to give your all and put your heart into each and every play. I just like being able to go out there and compete with all types of athletes and all types of calibers.
Most memorable moment in football: My pick-six against Loudoun Valley last season [for a 50-yard touchdown]. I just went up and grabbed the ball and as soon as I got back to the ground I started looking for holes to run through. Everything fell into place. I had great blocking from all the guys on the defensive squad, and I ended up scoring.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Probably losing to Woodgrove last season [27-3 in the Region 4C championship]. I think we didn't give all of our effort into that game. I think we could have come out a little bit harder.
Most difficult moment in football: Competing with Martinsburg last year. (The Bulldogs handed Sherando its only regular-season loss by the score of 50-45.) We all really enjoy competing with Martinsburg, because they're one of the bigger teams on our schedule. It's just a competitive game, which is what you love about football, but it was tough to lose.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James; he's really doing a lot in the sports aspect of life and as an African-American. He's just doing big things for all of us and I really appreciate what he does. Morgan Freeman; everybody that's seen any movie of Morgan Freeman knows that he's a very wise person. He's just very calm. I definitely look up to him. I want to handle subjects or problems like him in a calm manner. And Odell Beckham; I try to model my wide receiver play after him. He's a very electrifying guy on the field, but at the end of the day he's looking to make his teammates better and make the team better. That's the sort of person I want to look up to.
Guilty pleasure: I really get stuck in watching the "Oddly Satisfying" videos on Snapchat. I don't really know what it is about it, but I can just go and watch that for hours. There's a variety of things — glazing donuts, squishing stuff. It's just weird stuff like that.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jason] Uhry. He's been my sports marketing teacher for the last three years. I really look up to him. He's a real cool guy.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Cleveland Browns
Favorite movie: "The Mask"
Favorite TV show: “Rick and Morty"
Favorite song: "Drogba" by Afro B
Favorite food: Pancakes
Plans after high school: I look to attend a university and major in psychiatry. I just enjoy talking to people. Not just in the school, but family-wise, people come to me and ask questions about their life. I'm always there to support them and be a shoulder to lean on. I usually help them get through it the best way I can. I'd also love to play sports in college. (Hayes has scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools from Saint Francis and New Hampshire as an athlete, meaning he could play offense or defense, and the Virginia Military Institute has offered him as a cornerback.)
