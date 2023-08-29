Athlete Spotlight: Sherando football player Jake Dann

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Outside linebacker (bandit) and slot receiver
Parents: Alex and Sherry Dann
Hometown: Winchester (moved from Lantana, Texas four years ago)
What do you love about football?: It’s got to be the whole team aspect. I love building relationships with my team and getting closer to them. I definitely enjoy all the time that we’ve put in together, and how I can rely on them and trust them and build that bond.
Most memorable moment in football: Last year. Carrying all the seniors off the field at our very last practice is a tradition we do. I appreciated what they did for the team.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Sophomore year, I caused a fumble, and then in trying to scoop and score, I hit it so many times. I eventually did jump on it, but it was after almost 30 yards, right in front of the goal line.
Most difficult moment in football: Coming off of blown coverages and missed plays. Getting back and playing the next down, that’s what matters, but just coming back from mistakes like that is difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Mark Rober; he’s a YouTuber and former NASA engineer. I’ve been watching his videos ever since I was young and he’s really been an inspiration. Neil deGrasse Tyson; he’s an astrophysicist and he inspires me in his field. And Jesus; the Lord and Savior, I’ve looked up to Him my entire life. He’s done so much for me.
Biggest athletic influence: Coach [Nick] Manual. He’s our defensive coordinator this year. He’s been with me for all four years of my high school football career. He’s helped me and pushed me to be the best I can be. He’s offered me so much.
Favorite teacher: My AP Physics II teacher [at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Mr. [Allen] Burton. I’ve had him for three years now. Through every class, I’ve enjoyed it so much. He’s given so much to me. He’s taught me in such a great way and offered so many hours of his time outside of class helping me.
Favorite athlete: Tim Tebow
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Pirates of the Caribbean”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees
Favorite food: Italian. I really like fettuccini.
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: In third grade, I had a persimmon. It was awful.
Plans after high school: I’d like to attend an academically rigorous college and maybe go into chemical or aerospace engineering. I took my first chemistry class sophomore year. It was a struggle and really challenged me, but I really enjoyed the subject and how it had a different perspective on how the world worked. I’d love to pursue that. If I had the opportunity to, I’d love to play college football as well.
