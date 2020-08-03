Athlete Spotlight: Sherando football player Parker Clendenen

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Right guard and defensive tackle
Parents: Adam Clendenen and Angela Anderson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football: The competitiveness. I love going each day to practice and competing against other teammates. And then game day, it's competing against the other team.
Most memorable moment in football: The overtime win against Handley last year. The last play of the game (a nine-yard touchdown run from Sherando running back Darius Lane that made it 34-31), [we] ran it right through my hole on my side.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Martinsburg last year (a 37-0 loss in Stephens City). Having them blow us out like that on our home field, it wasn't the best.
Most difficult moment in football: Trying to earn my starting position [on the offensive line at right guard]. At the beginning of last year I was second string. Trying to beat the dude out, it was difficult and a lot of hard work. But I really wanted to try and earn a starting position.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: The Rock (actor and retired wrestler Dwayne Johnson). Just because he's a beast. And he's motivational. My uncle Randy who passed away five years ago. Just because I miss him. And Brian Shaw (a four-time World's Strongest Man champion); he's a very motivational person. He's taught me a lot through his YouTube videos.
Biggest athletic influence: [Houston Texans defensive end] J.J. Watt. I like his mentality when playing and his personality on and off the field. On the field, he's a complete animal, and off the field, he's probably one of the nicest guys in football.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Melissa] Bartlett, my fifth-grade teacher at Greenwood Mill Elementary School. She was very fun and interactive with her kids. She did a lot of activities.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Taken"
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks"
Favorite song: “Beer Never Broke My Heart" by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Broccoli
Plans after high school: Try to go to college and play football and get a criminal justice degree. Ever since I've been a little kid I've always wanted to be a cop, and I know that's the degree to be a cop.
