Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Lindsay and Doug Entsminger
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball: I love the excitement and the friends that it brings with it.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Winning the seventh grade championship. I was playing for Admiral Byrd and we beat James Wood Middle. It was a close game which made it more exciting and we had lost twice to them already.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When I did not know that a pass could go backcourt if you were throwing it inbounds. I decided to dive for the ball and the other team ended up scoring off of it because I missed it.
Most difficult moment in basketball: For me, my thing was learning how to do a left-hand layup when I was younger. It was a bit difficult for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Thomas Rhett, because he is my absolute favorite singer; Kim Kardashian, because I just love her; Ellen DeGeneres, because she is one of the best people out there.
Guilty pleasure: Watching TicTok for way too long. I watch just a whole bunch of videos on TicTok.
Favorite teacher: Coach [Brooklyn] Wilson. I had her my freshman year [for health] and she was the best teacher I've had because she was so much fun in class. She makes class a lot of fun and just knowing her even better.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite TV show: “Grey's Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Die A Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
Favorite food: My mom's home-made mashed potatoes.
Plans after high school: To go into nursing. I'm not sure where yet, but I want to get my RN. I've just always been interested in helping others and I really like the medical field. Nursing is a great option for that.
