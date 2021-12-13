Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' basketball player Donna Sampsell

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Eric Sampsell and Jennifer Collins
Hometown: Martinsburg, W.Va. (moved to Stephens City last year)
What do you love about basketball?: I’ve played it since I was in fourth grade. I’ve played almost all sports, but basketball, I just have this feeling. Whenever I’m on the court, it’s like nothing else matters. I’m just kind of in the zone. Everything’s blocked out, and it’s just me on the court with the basketball and the hoop.
Most memorable moments in basketball: Just playing around with my friends, or being out in the middle of the night playing, working on my ballhandling when I was first starting. I was trying to improve my own skills, and I would be out at 12 o’clock at night, 1 o’clock in the morning [in my driveway], just trying to get better and work on more skills and moves.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My sophomore year, when I went up for a layup [with Hedgesville High School in West Virginia] and I came down, and I got my very first calf cramp. I thought I had just broken my leg, and I was screaming in pain. Everyone always makes fun of me that I was being a baby with a calf cramp.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Moving schools to Sherando. Everyone was so welcoming and nice and made me feel like I wasn’t left out. But I always kind of overthought things and made it difficult for myself to make new friends and put myself out there. It took a couple of weeks for me to kind of get to know the girls and realize they’re not scary. They were really nice.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My sister Ella (a sophomore at Sherando); she’s been one of my best friends forever. We just laugh all the time together, and that’s like my favorite thing to do. Morgan Wallen; he’s my favorite country singer, and I’ve always wanted to go to one of his concerts. I think it would just be cool to meet him. Also my stepmom Rachel Sampsell; I met her three years ago. She has had one of the biggest influences on me. She’s so kind and just cares so much about other people, and that’s had an impact on how I look at certain situations. She makes me realize I can do more than I have done for people, and there are people out there who have way less than me that I could totally be a better person for.
Biggest athletic influence: Other than my coaches, because all my coaches have always pushed me to be better and improve my skills, it would be Kobe [Bryant]. I would watch his basketball and motivational videos all the time. He didn’t give excuses. He didn’t say, ‘Oh, it’s OK if you want to take a few months off. You deserve it.’ No, if you want to get to the point where you want to get, you need to work. You need to get up extra early, you have to lose a little bit of sleep, you have to sacrifice some things. He just taught me nothing in life, not just basketball-related, is going to be easy.
Favorite teacher: Dr. [Susan] Saylor at Sherando. She’s my chemistry teacher. Every week we watch motivational videos where it says you can’t give excuses for yourself, you can’t keep saying, ‘Oh, I just don’t understand math.’ If you want to understand it, you can get tutoring, you can get extra help, you can put in more work, you can wake up extra early to do whatever you want to do, and just not make excuses.
Favorite athlete: My grandma Donna. She was in the Olympics for badminton.
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: The “Narnia” movies
Favorite TV show: “The Chosen”
Favorite song: “Cover Me Up” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Green grapes
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Souse. It’s like meat guts with vinegar and gelatin.
Plans after high school: I’ve applied to a few colleges and I’ve been accepted to a few. I’m just waiting to decide. I’m planning on getting a minor in nutrition and major as a nurse practitioner. My whole family is in the health field. My parents are both physical therapists, and my grandma and my great-grandma were nurses. I just really appreciate helping people. For the nutrition part specifically, I’m just really into how the body works when it’s given certain foods. I’m interested in how people have different allergies, and how that works.
