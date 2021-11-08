Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' cross country runner Julianna Duke

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Julia and Steve Duke
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cross country?: I really love the people in cross country. Especially because you end up spending so much time with them that they eventually feel like a second family. I love all the positivity that they bring.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Driving back from a meet at Fauquier this year with the entire team. We were playing music really loud, and everyone was just singing and very happy. It’s a really good memory to look back on.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: We had to wear Halloween costumes to practice, and I wore a banana costume. We had to run past all the other sports practices. I was pretty embarrassed after that. I got a text from a football player saying, ‘Was that you in the banana?’
Most difficult moment in cross country: I can’t remember what the meet was called, but there was this huge invitational this year. There was this huge hill that was like the size of a mountain. It was labeled “The Hill” at the sign. As I was going up it I almost quit cross country. It was a really, really, bad, bad course.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would definitely do [painter] Bob Ross. I love his TV show. He seems like an amazing person, and I really want to meet him. I’d invite my brother Sam and my best friend Maggie Ubert, too. I just love seeing them, and I think that would be a fun dinner.
Biggest athletic influence: My coaches. Coach [Megan] Roberts, she always talks to me and motivates me. Coach [Josh] Ilnicki, he does 100-milers. He makes my four-mile runs seem like not that much.
Favorite teacher: My history teacher last year, Mrs. [Jennifer] McKannan. During COVID, she made things feel not as difficult. We really clicked. Her class was very enjoyable.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. sprinter] Sha’Carri Richardson
Favorite sports team: Sherando cross country team
Favorite movie: “Spirited Away”
Favorite TV show: “Shameless”
Favorite song: “The Spins” by Mac Miller
Favorite food: Taco Bell’s crunchwrap supreme
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: My mom’s spinach is really bad. She knows.
Plans after high school: I’m interested in the medical field. I’m thinking about U.Va. and VCU currently. I don’t know any specific occupations right now. I’ve always loved helping people. I got really interested in medicine after my anatomy class when we had dissections. I thought it was going to be really gross at first but I actually really enjoyed it. I love learning about the anatomy and science of everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.