Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' cross country runner Karli Brown

Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Sam and Christina Brown
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about cross country: I like how close everyone on the team is. It's just really fun to be around everyone on the team.
Most memorable moment in cross country: When we went to the RVA Relays [in Mechanicsville] last year, another team invited us to come sit with them and sing with them. It meant a lot to connect with another team.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: At the Third Battle Invitational my freshman year, my shoe came off in the first 100 meters of the race. I ran the whole race with one shoe on. My coach asked me why I didn't stop and put my shoe back on.
Most difficult moment in cross country: We went to this meet in Romney, West Virginia, my freshman year, and like the entire course was uphill. It was really hard, but I did get 14th place [out of 58 runners).
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Actor] Patrick Dempsey and [singers] Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton. They all make big donations and efforts for charities.
Biggest athletic influence: Scott Haack. He was my cross country coach in middle school at Aylor. He helped me improve my running a lot. He was a state champion and went to Clemson University (all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 1977 and 1978).
Who’s your favorite teacher: My middle school P.E. teacher, Mr. [Bill] DeHaven. He was really nice and I could tell that he loved his job.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Home Alone"
Favorite TV show: “Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: "No Idea" by Don Toliver
Favorite food: Anything from Newtown Creamery
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oysters
Plans after high school: I want to go to U.Va. and be a nurse practitioner. It just seems like a really cool job, and I like helping people.
