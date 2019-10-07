Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' cross country runner Molly Robinson

Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Stacy and Scott Robinson
Hometown: Tyler, Texas; moved to Stephens City for good in fifth grade
What do you love about cross country: I really like the competition aspect of it. I love competing and seeing how well I do compared to other people.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was probably when I broke 20 minutes last year at districts down at Millbrook's course. It was very exciting for me. I ran 19:46.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: This summer at time trials I was injured and had a really bad illness. I was in-and-out of doctors' offices a lot. I had never run that bad in my life. It was embarrassing for me because I was already captain. Not proving myself to the freshmen and showing them what our team could be, it was a little embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in cross country: It's definitely the mental aspect. It took me a long, long time to get out of my head and realizing that this is not only a physical sport, but a mental sport as well. It was definitely hard for me to grasp that I just needed to get out of my head — almost yell at the courses I didn't like and praise the courses that I didn't like. That definitely helped me get over my mental block.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tom Hanks, he is just an amazing person and I love him in all of the movies he does. Who wouldn't want to have dinner with Tom Hanks?; Luke Combs, he's my favorite country artist; Dolly Parton, that would be amazing. I actually want to get a tattoo with a quote of hers on it. I love her in all the movies that she does, especially "Joyful Noise." And then all of her songs, I have a whole playlist on my phone that I listen to before meets.
Your guilty pleasure: Definitely binge-watching Netflix, especially "That 70's Show." That's a problem for me.
Favorite teacher: My sixth grade math teacher Mr. [Philip] Carpenter. He was amazing and he loved sports so we connected on that level. He liked the Orioles and I kind of like that baseball team as well. We really connected.
Favorite athlete: Adam Jones
Favorite team: Houston Texans
Favorite movie: “It's a Wonderful Life,” but it has to be in back and white because I don't like the color version of it.
Favorite TV show: "That 70's Show"
Favorite song: “I' Got Away With You,” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Brownies, but they have to be fudgy brownies they can't be the cake brownies. I like baking a lot so baking my own brownies to me are the best.
Plans after high school: I want to run in college, but specifically at a military school, like the Citadel or VMI. After I'm done with college I want to go into the Navy and be a naval ship nurse. I went to the Naval Academy for cross country camp and ever since then I've loved being in that scene. I like order and I like structure, so that would definitely help me a lot. And, you get set up for life. You have opportunities your entire life to be in the military.
