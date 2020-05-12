Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls’ soccer player Abbie Dodson

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Beth and Eric Dodson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I like that is very intense all of the time. Every time I step on the field, I feel super excited to play. I love how every game is different and I never know what to expect. I’m always exhausted by the end because I’ve been working so hard and it doesn’t even feel like I’ve been running for 90 minutes straight. It feels like I’ve been doing something I really love.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Last year, we had a home game against Kettle Run. I don’t remember what position I was playing, but I know I was behind the half-field line when I got the ball. I dribbled around two or three people and I shot like 20 yards outside the 18 and scored. It was cool because I didn’t expect it to go in.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Every time I’ve fallen. I’m very clumsy. I tend to trip over my own feet. There’s not one moment, there are many and we have highlight films of me tripping.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Soccer is very much a strategic game. Since it is 90 minutes and it’s not like basketball where it is very high scoring very often, it’s sometimes hard to play a game for 90 minutes and you have no goals go by. You feel like you’re not doing as well as you could even though you’re working super hard and you’re telling yourself to keep working hard. Sometimes, I feel like that’s really challenging because you want to score because that’s the most immediate result. Winning the game isn’t just about scoring. It’s about possession, being patient and controlling the ball.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jack Bauer from the TV series “24,” because he is super cool and I am super into counter-terrorism movements life that. I know what he does is the extreme but I just love watching his show; Rush Limbaugh, because I have read all of his books and I love them; Condoleeza Rice, she was the Secretary of State, the second one under the George W. Bush administration, I like her so much because she doesn’t follow the crowd and she stood firm in what was right regardless of what others were doing.
Guilty pleasure: Probably ice cream. I really like the place that used to be Pack’s in Stephens City. I really like all of their milkshakes.
Favorite teacher: I love all of my teachers. There’s not a single teacher I dislike. Miss Robin Owens, my gifted and independent study teacher. She is a role model for me. She’s been through a lot and she’s going through a lot right now, but still finds time to contact all of us and make sure we’re OK. She’s keeps us motivated. She’s just done so much for me and always encourages me to do my best.
Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath
Favorite team: U.S. women’s national soccer team
Favorite movie: “Now You See Me”
Favorite TV show: “24”
Favorite song: “Southbound” by Carrie Underwood
Favorite food: Fish tacos. My mom makes them and they are amazing.
Plans after high school: I’m going to engineering school at VCU. As of right now I’m enrolled in their bio-medical engineering program, however I believe I’ll be switching to mechanical engineering so that I can get a masters in nuclear engineering. I hope to work with the government on counter-terrorism efforts, human trafficking and drug trafficking. I did an internship at a government contracting facility last summer and the summer before and they had me do a lot of data analytics on those kind of problems. I worked on the opioid epidemic team and got to see the recidivism rates in Virginia.
