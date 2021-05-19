Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' soccer player Lizzie Campbell

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Kelley and John Campbell
Hometown: Springfield (moved to Stephens City at age 4)
What do you love about soccer: I love the feeling you get when your team is connecting really well, and you end up dominating the field. We’ve had those moments a bit throughout the season, and it’s just the best feeling in the world.
Most memorable moment in soccer: I would say my sophomore year, when we played Kettle Run. I had a goal and two assists that game, and we ended up winning 3-0. We just finally were able to connect as a team like we had been building up to do all season. That feeling just had us on top of the world.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Also sophomore year. I was chasing after the ball, and I went to turn and clear it up the field. But it had just rained, so the field was pretty slick. I completely wiped out, and I was actually winded for the next five minutes. One of my friends made it a highlight on Hudl of just me falling.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Anytime we’re playing on our heels and we’re just unable to get the momentum going. It’s really hard to turn those moments around.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa Raymond; he was my biggest supporter all throughout when I was young. He passed away a few years ago, but prior to that he never missed a game or any sort of school event. He was just there for me for everything. Also Niall Horan and Harry Styles; just to discuss getting [music group] One Direction back together.
Biggest athletic influence: Ali Krieger. She’s on the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She influenced the way I look at playing defense.
Who is your favorite teacher: It’s a tie between two. Ms. Santillo, who was my seventh-grade history teacher [at Sacred Heart Academy], and Ms. [Jennifer] McKannan, who was my 11th-grade AP U.S. History teacher. They both just made history super engaging and fun. I really enjoy the topic.
Favorite athlete: [Manchester United’s] Paul Pogba
Favorite sports team: Manchester United
Favorite movie: “Pride & Prejudice”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Sweet Creature” by Harry Styles
Favorite food: Burgers
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I’m going to be attending Virginia Tech in the fall. I’ll be majoring in political science. From there, I would like to go to law school. I’m leaning towards corporate law right now. I might be able to get a masters in business while I’m down at Tech, and then that would really help me go into corporate law. I feel like the law profession is a good way to help people.
