Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Girls’ tennis. Position: No. 5 singles
Parents: Samantha and Jerry Grigsby
Hometown: Warrenton, moved to Stephens City as a freshman
What do you love about tennis: It’s probably just being able to be active and be able to do some stuff with other people.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was probably when I first got on the team. I tried out with only a week of experience. My friend was talking about joining the tennis team and I thought I would join her to see what it was like.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I was playing a match and it was match point and I missed the easiest shot.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Mine is that I get in my head a lot when I play. That’s probably the main thing that’s challenging for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Novak Djokovic because he is my favorite tennis player and I’d love to be able to meet him; My great grandmother [Margaret Pope] because she passed a few years ago and it would be cool to see her again; Min Yoongi from BTS because he is my favorite music artist and it would be cool to hang out with him.
Guilty pleasure: It’s probably doing art and drawing. Usually I draw flowers and people and stuff like that. It’s usually more realistic.
Favorite teacher: My physics teacher Mr. [Tyler] Bowman. He’s a really cool teacher.
Favorite athlete: Novak Djokovic
Favorite movie: “John Wick”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: “Airplane Part 2” by BTS
Favorite food: Spaghetti and meat sauce. I like my mom’s home-cooking the most.
Plans after high school: I’m thinking of going to college and getting a degree in accounting. That’s my main goal. I was looking at career options and I really like math so that seemed like a good option for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.