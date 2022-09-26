Athlete Spotlight: Sherando golfer Jackson Hepner

Sherando golfer Jackson Hepner

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore

Sport: Golf

Parents: Kristen and Josh Hepner

Hometown: Stephens City

What do you love about golf?: I just think it's fun. I can just go out with my friends, and it clears my mind off of things. 

Most memorable moment in golf: The car rides to golf tournaments with Josh Call (a 2022 Sherando graduate) and my best friend, Landon Rust. 

Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was my first tournament last year, and I lost two balls on the first hole. 

Most difficult moment in golf: Going to practice or a tournament without [Rust], because it's just kind of lonely or boring when I have no one to talk to.  

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My cousin Thomas; he died in service about two weeks before I was going to meet him for the first time as a baby. Drake; I just like his music. Ronaldo; I also play soccer, so he's inspiring because of his impact.   

Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my dad. We have similar interests in sports and teams. He is always the one in my corner just pushing me to go as hard as I can all the time. 

Favorite teacher: [Sherando's] Trevor Johnson. He was my honors English teacher last year. He's like me. He likes to have fun. We did fun things in his class. It was just a good environment to be in.  

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders

Favorite movie: Anything with Adam Sandler in it

Favorite TV show: "The Office"

Favorite song: "Run This Town" by Jay-Z

Favorite food: I have no favorite food. I just love eating. 

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts

Plans after high school: I'm hopefully going to get into a good school for something I want to do. I have no idea what I'm going to study right now, but I'll probably end up going into something with science. I like being in nature, so biology maybe. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

