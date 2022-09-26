Athlete Spotlight: Sherando golfer Jackson Hepner

Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Golf
Parents: Kristen and Josh Hepner
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about golf?: I just think it's fun. I can just go out with my friends, and it clears my mind off of things.
Most memorable moment in golf: The car rides to golf tournaments with Josh Call (a 2022 Sherando graduate) and my best friend, Landon Rust.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was my first tournament last year, and I lost two balls on the first hole.
Most difficult moment in golf: Going to practice or a tournament without [Rust], because it's just kind of lonely or boring when I have no one to talk to.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My cousin Thomas; he died in service about two weeks before I was going to meet him for the first time as a baby. Drake; I just like his music. Ronaldo; I also play soccer, so he's inspiring because of his impact.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my dad. We have similar interests in sports and teams. He is always the one in my corner just pushing me to go as hard as I can all the time.
Favorite teacher: [Sherando's] Trevor Johnson. He was my honors English teacher last year. He's like me. He likes to have fun. We did fun things in his class. It was just a good environment to be in.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: Anything with Adam Sandler in it
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Favorite song: "Run This Town" by Jay-Z
Favorite food: I have no favorite food. I just love eating.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I'm hopefully going to get into a good school for something I want to do. I have no idea what I'm going to study right now, but I'll probably end up going into something with science. I like being in nature, so biology maybe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.