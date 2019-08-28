Athlete Spotlight: Sherando golfer Parker Gregg

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Walter and Susan Gregg
Hometown: Oshkosh, Wis. (moved to Winchester at age 2)
What do you love about golf: Just playing it. It's such a fun sport. I have a lot of fun playing with my friends and my teammates.
Most memorable moment in golf: Probably breaking 80 for the first time this year at the [Class 4 Northwestern District] mini at Fauquier Springs in the first tournament of the year. (Gregg shot a 79 to lead all local golfers and tie for fourth overall.) I was just hitting the ball really well off the tee. That kind of just made me play a little bit better. Usually, if I can get the ball in the fairway, then I can get it on the green and eventually make a few putts, and I did that that day.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: A couple of times I shanked the ball by hitting it off the hosel of the golf club when I was a freshman and I wasn't very good. I was so embarrassed. I didn't expect it to be that bad.
Most difficult moment in golf: I wasn't playing well before [the district tournament] last year. I was shooting in the mid to high-80s. We had to play really good golf to make it to the region tournament. I shot an 80 that day [to lead the team]. So I was glad to step up.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tiger Woods; just because he's done so much for the game. Arnold Palmer; he passed away in 2016. I looked up to him for a long time, and seeing him pass away was pretty sad. It kind of motivated me to play some better golf. And Roger Federer; I've always looked up to him because I'm a big tennis guy, too.
Guilty pleasure: Video games. I play "Call of Duty" and games like that a lot. I'll play a few hours on the weekends when I'm not busy.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [T.J.] Rohrbaugh. He's an honors World History II teacher. I had him sophomore year, and he's the best teacher I've ever had. He was pretty cool. He made learning about history fun and I enjoyed his class a lot.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal
Favorite team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Favorite movie: "Transformers"
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds"
Favorite food: Cheesburgers
Plans after high school: I could go to a four-year school, but LFCC might be nice, too, because I'm not sure what I'm going to major in yet. I'll figure that out later. Some people know what they want to do [for a career], but right now I have no idea.
